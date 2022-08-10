Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A crash Saturday evening in Cass County sent one person to the hospital. The Cass County Sheriff’s department was called around 8:00 p.m. to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center Street in Calvin Township. An investigation into the crash shows that a...
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
WNDU
Berrien County’s public safety millage up for vote in November midterm
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County voters will decide in November if the county’s public safety millage will be repealed and replaced by a slightly higher one. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the current public safety millage of about .35 mills generates $3 million annually.
WNDU
“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
WNDU
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
WNDU
Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County. The grand opening on Saturday invited kids and families to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more. The new...
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
WNDU
What parents should know about back-to-school stress, anxiety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going back to school is fun and exciting for many kids, but it can also bring some stress and anxiety—especially after what we all experienced over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why 16 News Now sat down with South...
WNDU
Missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has reported that Trinity Martin has been located safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Trinity Martin of South Bend. The 12-year-old is believed to have run away from her home in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Back-to-School: What’s new at Baugo Community Schools
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Baugo Community Schools returned to the classroom on Thursday!. The district has some new resources this school year for both teachers and students. First off, the district is offering every single teacher affordable childcare on campus. Seeing a need for affordable and safe...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: A nice drink of water Saturday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Showers will increase in coverage overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Most rainfall near a tenth to a quarter of an inch. SUNDAY: Chance of showers through 8-10 AM will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a few sprinkles for the remainder of the day. High around 75F. Winds SE Turning NE at 5 to 15 mph.
WNDU
Local churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Pet Vet: Microchips
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
WNDU
PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana. Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people...
Comments / 0