Denton, TX

Trio of former Ryan stars, UNT receiver named to award watch list

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Several players with Denton connections earned statewide recognition this week when the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list was released.

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns and former Ryan standouts Tauskie Dove (Missouri), Seth Henigan (Memphis) and Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) were all named to the watch list released Tuesday. The quartet were among 63 players featured on the watch list, which will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists, then a maximum of five finalists later this year before the winner is announced on Jan. 11, 2023.

