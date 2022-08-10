Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday.

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted.

The man was employed by Centre WISP Venture Company LLC and does not have prior OSHA history. The company was installing a broadband service in the rural parts of Centre County.

OSHA is investigating the incident and has up to six months to complete the investigation.

Members of the Penns Valley EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and he the man died.

According to State Police, the death has been ruled accidental.

