Kurt Busch to miss Federated Auto Parts 400 with brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. (WGHP) — Kurt Busch will not participate in the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday as he continues to recover from a brain injury.

Busch suffered the injury on July 23, while participating in qualifying for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. His car snapped loose and backed into the wall exiting Turn 3.

Since his injury, Ty Gibbs, the grandson of Super Bowl winning-coach and NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs, has filled in for Busch in his No. 45 car.

Busch has yet to compete in another race since the injury as he continues to recover. He released the following statement:

“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car.

This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.

I am making progress and pushing hard each day. I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100% to return to competition.

Thanks to everyone for the continued support and best of to the 45 team and Ty this weekend in Richmond.”

Gibbs secured a top-10 finish in last Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.