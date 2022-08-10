ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Watch A Rodeo Clown Get Launched To The Moon By Angry Bull

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcNjy_0hCN2VF700

Holy smokes…

I’ve always had respect for rodeo clowns, but after seeing this video, it’s at a whole new level.

At some rodeo event a few years back, a bull decided he’d had enough of these cowboys strapping onto his back and the subsequent clowns corralling him back to the pen and decided to get a little revenge.

After bucking the rider off, he circled back around to get him while he was down, which of course caused the rodeo clowns to get involved, with one throwing himself in between the rider and the bull. A second came in to distract the bull by jumping in front of him.

Unfortunately for that second savior, that’s where the bull’s frustrations were taken out, catching the clown while in the air and sending him well over 20 feet in the air and clear over the fence.

Seriously, this poor guy caught a TON of hangtime…

We don’t get to see how or where he landed as the video pans to follow the bull, but safe to say it wasn’t a soft landing.

Seriously hope the man was okay, but boy did the crowd get a show that day or what?

Just goes to show how much these guys are putting on the line for us to have a fun night out.

Queue Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen…

Comments / 14

Rollo Tomassi
2d ago

Words you never want to hear as a parent. Mom, dad, I want to be a rodeo clown 🤡

Reply
5
Related
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo Clown#Clowns#Cowboys
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot

I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

177K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy