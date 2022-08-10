Noah Gragson Is Leaving JR Motorsports & Joining Petty GMS For NASCAR Cup Series Rookie Season

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The most polarizing racer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Noah Gragson, has found a new home.

It was rumored that the former JR Motorsports racer would be leaving the team by the end of 2022, and joining Petty GMS Motorsports to fill Ty Dillon’s spot after his release.

With that being said, the rumors are true, and earlier than expected, as it was announced today that he’s signing with team, and will drive the number 42 car according to CBS NASCAR.

He will be joining new teammate Erik Jones, who has already signed a contract extension with the team and will continue racing in the number 43 car.

Gragson joins a prestigious group of rookies to race for Petty GMS in their first year, including owner Richard Petty himself, Kyle Petty, Brian Scott, and Bubba Wallace.

The Cup Series rookie said in a statement:

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true.

This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Many people believed this move was inevitable, considering Gragson wasn’t necessarily on the greatest of terms with JR Motorsports after he intentionally wrecked fellow Xfinity Series driver Sage Karam at Road America, a move that co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he “could not defend.”

The 24-year-old also exchanged blows with Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and also went viral for shotgunning a beer after clinching a spot in the Xfinity Series final.

Needless to say, it was probably for the best for him to have a fresh start on a new team for his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series.