'Breaks my heart': Britney Spears admits struggle in parenting her teen boys Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, but hits back at Kevin Federline amid their feud claiming his house is full of 'weed'

Britney Spears admitted that parenting her teenage sons has not been easy in a long-winded post on her Instagram account, shared on Wednesday.

The pop star, 40, who said the situation 'breaks my heart,' made her comments a week after ex Kevin Federline exclusively spoke to DailyMail.com about how his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to stay apart from their mother.

The singer stated that her teenagers acted 'hateful' towards her during some of their visits and didn't want to spend time together.

However, she also slammed Federline in a fiery claim, alleging that his household 'has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.'

Spears added that her children's indifference was frustrating, writing: 'I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I'm here too!!! The teenage age is weird, I don't know what's going on in their heads!!!'

She started out the four-page social media post discussing her new 'adorable neighborhood' and admitted that though her new home is beautiful, she misses her old house, adding, 'It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love... like my kids.'

The Criminal hitmaker then hit back at her ex for participating in the interview, saying: 'The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!'

She then defended her household while taking an issue with Kevin's wife Victoria Prince, 39, and her 'goal' which is 'to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma' in Britney's home.

'I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home,' Britney stated.

The recently married singer went on to complain that she hasn't been able to see her kids more frequently, despite trying.

'I looked forward to seeing my kids every week... It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days.... maybe 3... but then the next week they stayed for only one day.'

'Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with with at that age... but COME ON, there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL... They would visit me, walk in the door, do straight to their room and lock the door!!!' she wrote.

'The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room... I'm like why come visit if they don't even visit me!!!'

The Baby One More Time artist added that she was too afraid to speak up or say anything and kept silent, writing 'It hurts and I want to scream!!!'

'I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids... everything was about them!!! For them to knock the breath out of me.'

'We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds silly but it's called "devotion"... where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it,' she went on.

'I always TRIED and TRIED and maybe that's why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted them to love so much that I might have overdone it!!!'

'This summer, they told me "we may come here less" and I was like that's fine. I called they dad and I told him that it seems the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh!!!'

'His words were "I would never let them make that decision on their own... I would never do that to you"!!! Well after that, I haven't seen them since!!!'

Britney then lashed out at Federline's attorney, saying: 'He wants to bring up my past with that bald-headed peckerhead face Kaplan and circle back to that hard time in my life!!! That was almost 20 years ago... their game doesn't work anymore!!!'

She concluded her message by writing, 'You can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I've accepted it.' However, she did see a silver lining at the end, saying, 'Either way, I have a beautiful pool, a supportive husband, and 5 dogs.'

Britney added three more mysterious posts to her feed on Wednesday. One featured a painting of a woman by @carriedraw, an illustrator from Hong Kong, with the caption reading: 'I need to OPEN my EYES ??? Then you’ll explain things to me ??? Can you explain to MY A**??? Psss portrait of a lady!!!!'

Another post featured an online chess board, with the caption: 'I’ve been so so so so safe mamma!!! Finding out the truth … IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME FOR ME!!! Is it kinda cool out here??? The famous game of chess goes like THIS … CHECK MATE!!! "F*** YOU, YOU CAN’T DO THAT" I JUST DID!!!"'

She followed it up with yet another post of herself covering her face with a towel, writing, 'I'd rather go blind!!! What's worth a shot??? Just saying'

The posts came after she recently blasted Kevin for his 'hurtful' interview with ITV News, which was all about her, their marriage, and their children.

In the chat Kevin claimed: 'The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her [June 9] wedding.'

Kevin indicated that their sons are embarrassed by the former Mouseketeer's frequent posts of herself nearly nude. 'I try to explain to them, "Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,"' Federline - who's said to receive $20K/month in child support - explained.

'But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.'

In 2019, Kevin was granted 70% custody of their sons while Britney was downgraded to 30% - according to TMZ.

Kevin also defended Britney's estranged father - former building contractor Jamie Spears - who controlled every aspect of her life during a 13-year conservatorship, which ended on November 12.

'100% I feel like he saved her back then,' Kevin gushed. 'I saw a man that really cared, and wanting everything to be okay...I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives.'

Kevin's two-year marriage to Britney ended in July 2007, and just six months later she was put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

On Saturday night, Britney said it 'saddened' her to hear Kevin speaking so publicly about private family matters.

Earlier on Saturday, Britney's new husband Sam Asghari responded harshly to Kevin's claims about his sons' relationship with their mother.

The 28-year-old actor shared a lengthy message to his Instagram Story in an effort to express his feelings about the statements made by his wife's former husband.

Sam tied the knot with the hitmaker in a wedding ceremony this past June.