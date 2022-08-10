ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Breaks my heart': Britney Spears admits struggle in parenting her teen boys Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, but hits back at Kevin Federline amid their feud claiming his house is full of 'weed'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britney Spears admitted that parenting her teenage sons has not been easy in a long-winded post on her Instagram account, shared on Wednesday.

The pop star, 40, who said the situation 'breaks my heart,' made her comments a week after ex Kevin Federline exclusively spoke to DailyMail.com about how his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to stay apart from their mother.

The singer stated that her teenagers acted 'hateful' towards her during some of their visits and didn't want to spend time together.

However, she also slammed Federline in a fiery claim, alleging that his household 'has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X25rr_0hCN2NQX00
Not easy: Britney Spears admitted that parenting her teenage sons has not been easy in a long-winded post on her Instagram account, shared on Wednesday; Pictured 2016

Spears added that her children's indifference was frustrating, writing: 'I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I'm here too!!! The teenage age is weird, I don't know what's going on in their heads!!!'

She started out the four-page social media post discussing her new 'adorable neighborhood' and admitted that though her new home is beautiful, she misses her old house, adding, 'It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love... like my kids.'

The Criminal hitmaker then hit back at her ex for participating in the interview, saying: 'The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKKOD_0hCN2NQX00
Difficult: The pop star, 40, seemed to be responding to an exclusive DailyMail.com interview with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, in which the dancer claimed that his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had chosen to stay apart from their mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wr0d_0hCN2NQX00
Fighting back: The singer stated that her teenagers acted 'hateful' towards her during some of their visits and didn't want to spend time together, and that Federline's household 'has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined'

She then defended her household while taking an issue with Kevin's wife Victoria Prince, 39, and her 'goal' which is 'to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma' in Britney's home.

'I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home,' Britney stated.

The recently married singer went on to complain that she hasn't been able to see her kids more frequently, despite trying.

'I looked forward to seeing my kids every week... It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days.... maybe 3... but then the next week they stayed for only one day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF0m6_0hCN2NQX00
Frustrating: Spears added that her children's indifference was frustrating, writing: 'I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I'm here too!!! The teenage age is weird, I don't know what's going on in their heads!!!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkucy_0hCN2NQX00
Private: The Criminal hitmaker then hit back at her ex for participating in the interview, saying: 'The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZnbA_0hCN2NQX00
Trying: The recently married singer went on to complain that she hasn't been able to see her kids more frequently, despite trying

'Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with with at that age... but COME ON, there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL... They would visit me, walk in the door, do straight to their room and lock the door!!!' she wrote.

'The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room... I'm like why come visit if they don't even visit me!!!'

The Baby One More Time artist added that she was too afraid to speak up or say anything and kept silent, writing 'It hurts and I want to scream!!!'

'I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids... everything was about them!!! For them to knock the breath out of me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReVjb_0hCN2NQX00
A game of chess: Another post featured an online chess board with an interesting message in the caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3pan_0hCN2NQX00
Strange: She followed it up with yet another post of herself covering her face with a towel, writing, 'I'd rather go blind!!! What's worth a shot??? Just saying' 

'We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds silly but it's called "devotion"... where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it,' she went on.

'I always TRIED and TRIED and maybe that's why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted them to love so much that I might have overdone it!!!'

'This summer, they told me "we may come here less" and I was like that's fine. I called they dad and I told him that it seems the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh!!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XPWb_0hCN2NQX00
Chaos: It comes after Federline has broken a near decade-long silence in a wide-ranging, moving TV interview in which he talks openly about his ongoing battle to keep the chaos that surrounds his former wife as far removed from his sons as possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4Rwu_0hCN2NQX00
'It's tough': Kevin indicated that their sons are embarrassed by the former Mouseketeer's frequent posts of herself nearly nude

'His words were "I would never let them make that decision on their own... I would never do that to you"!!! Well after that, I haven't seen them since!!!'

Britney then lashed out at Federline's attorney, saying: 'He wants to bring up my past with that bald-headed peckerhead face Kaplan and circle back to that hard time in my life!!! That was almost 20 years ago... their game doesn't work anymore!!!'

She concluded her message by writing, 'You can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I've accepted it.' However, she did see a silver lining at the end, saying, 'Either way, I have a beautiful pool, a supportive husband, and 5 dogs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9M4Z_0hCN2NQX00
'100% I feel like he saved her back then': Kevin also defended Britney's estranged father Jamie (pictured in 2008) who controlled every aspect of her life during a 13-year conservatorship, which ended on November 12

Britney added three more mysterious posts to her feed on Wednesday. One featured a painting of a woman by @carriedraw, an illustrator from Hong Kong, with the caption reading: 'I need to OPEN my EYES ??? Then you’ll explain things to me ??? Can you explain to MY A**??? Psss portrait of a lady!!!!'

Another post featured an online chess board, with the caption: 'I’ve been so so so so safe mamma!!! Finding out the truth … IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME FOR ME!!! Is it kinda cool out here??? The famous game of chess goes like THIS … CHECK MATE!!! "F*** YOU, YOU CAN’T DO THAT" I JUST DID!!!"'

She followed it up with yet another post of herself covering her face with a towel, writing, 'I'd rather go blind!!! What's worth a shot??? Just saying'

The posts came after she recently blasted Kevin for his 'hurtful' interview with ITV News, which was all about her, their marriage, and their children.

In the chat Kevin claimed: 'The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her [June 9] wedding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOBCE_0hCN2NQX00
'One word - hurtful': On Saturday night, Spears said it 'saddened' her to hear Kevin speaking so publicly about private family matters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG4SU_0hCN2NQX00
Short-lived: Kevin's two-year marriage to Britney ended in July 2007, and just six months later she was put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold (pictured in 2006) 

Kevin indicated that their sons are embarrassed by the former Mouseketeer's frequent posts of herself nearly nude. 'I try to explain to them, "Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,"' Federline - who's said to receive $20K/month in child support - explained.

'But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.'

In 2019, Kevin was granted 70% custody of their sons while Britney was downgraded to 30% - according to TMZ.

Kevin also defended Britney's estranged father - former building contractor Jamie Spears - who controlled every aspect of her life during a 13-year conservatorship, which ended on November 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeI56_0hCN2NQX00
Defending his wife: Earlier on Saturday, Britney's new husband Sam Asghari responded harshly to Kevin's claims about his sons' relationship with their mother; Pictured 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29x7Jd_0hCN2NQX00
Photos: He wrote a series of rebuttals to Kevin in his Instagram Stories, in which he returned to Kevin's claims that his sons were disturbed by censored nude photos that Britney posted to social media

'100% I feel like he saved her back then,' Kevin gushed. 'I saw a man that really cared, and wanting everything to be okay...I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives.'

Kevin's two-year marriage to Britney ended in July 2007, and just six months later she was put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

On Saturday night, Britney said it 'saddened' her to hear Kevin speaking so publicly about private family matters.

Earlier on Saturday, Britney's new husband Sam Asghari responded harshly to Kevin's claims about his sons' relationship with their mother.

The 28-year-old actor shared a lengthy message to his Instagram Story in an effort to express his feelings about the statements made by his wife's former husband.

Sam tied the knot with the hitmaker in a wedding ceremony this past June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q55We_0hCN2NQX00
Not done: Later, after Britney had had her say, Sam returned with a follow-up post in which he seemed to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars while defending his wife

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Puff Daddy
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Ludacris
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Boys#Wedding#Dailymail Com
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

539K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy