KHQ Right Now
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...
FOX 28 Spokane
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
Skunk Sprays Suspected Church Robber Moments Before His Arrest
After a suspected robber attempted to steal AV equipment from a Washington State church, a skunk proved that all of God’s creatures, great and small, are looking out for the big guy in the sky when it stopped by the crime scene to spray the suspect with its foul-smelling gasses.
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
Woman driving the wrong way on I-90 kills 21-year-old man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man died in a crash near the Spokane International Airport early Saturday morning. Washington State Patrol reports that 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in westbound lane two on I-90 near South Geiger Boulevard and South Grove Road. Driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota, she swerved into the third lane, hitting the 2019 Fiat 500 21-year-old...
Carroll Sheriff: Fleeing driver abandons car, catches Uber to evade deputies
The Sheriff's Office says they were only going to stop 26-year-old Dorian Isaiah Overton-Owens, for a seat belt violation.
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
KXLY
Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
FOX 28 Spokane
Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway
SPOKANE, Wash. – Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe’s defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of...
WGAL
Children shot, seriously wounded inside Swatara Township home
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children were shot and seriously wounded late Thursday night in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Swatara Township Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. at a home along the 4900 block of Cumberland Street. "Upon arrival officers discovered that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person’s identity. It’s unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
KXLY
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man facing second-degree murder charge
SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
Shoshone News Press
Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest
PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community, sheriff's office rally for deputy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Yvonne Cress woke up with a headache and vision loss in one eye, the 35-year-old deputy sheriff and new mom wrote off her symptoms as a migraine. Then her speech became slurred and she lost her balance. Yvonne’s husband, Dan, rushed her to the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Athol man to be sentenced for assault
ATHOL — An Athol resident will be sentenced later this month on an aggravated assault charge in connection to a confrontation over a snow plowing incident this past December. Brian Alfred Gibbs, 56, pled guilty to aggravated assault and the use of a deadly weapon in connection to the...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
