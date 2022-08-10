Read full article on original website
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting […]
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline
The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday. The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3. The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13. Southeast...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa
(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes
(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Northeast Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
Iowa Little League Team Wins Midwest Regional, Advances to World Series
(Whitestown, IN) -- A group of 11 and 12 year-olds from Davenport, Iowa will be representing the Midwest Region for a shot at the Little League World Series. Davenport Southeast Little League tops Webb City, Missouri 4-3, earning a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban
Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
