ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War

Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
City
Princeton, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, NE
City
Princeton, IL
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline

The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday. The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3. The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13. Southeast...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us History#South Wind#Thunderstorms#Midwestern States#Wind Gust#Qca
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
Western Iowa Today

DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa

(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B100

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban

Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy