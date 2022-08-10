SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mexico this week in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose back in April, police said Friday. Jose Aguirre is accused of the shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

