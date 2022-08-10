Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man allegedly enters home and touches woman while she slept, police said
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are searching for a man who reportedly entered a woman's home and touched her leg while she was sleeping early Friday morning. Officers received a 911 call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who claimed that an unknown man came into her home in the 700 block of B street, lifted the bed covers off, and touched her leg, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Union City police arrest 2 in deadly shooting of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. - Police in Union City said two people are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday. Francisco Alvarez, 29, and John Collins, 60, were arrested for murdering Joan Dolly Delsied, a 28-year-old from Union City. Investigators said they found Delsied around 12:20 a.m. Friday suffering from a single gunshot wound outside a home near the 2500 block of Medallion Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
KTVU FOX 2
Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man and a teen for their roles in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland last month. The Oakland Police Department said officers arrested Major Willis and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with...
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm
The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old Oakland boy robbed of pet French bulldog at gunpoint
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Oakland said he is shaken up after he was robbed at gunpoint. Thieves stole his family's French bulldog named Bella. His mother Karmen Graciliano said she's outraged and upset by what happened, "I don't know who has her. How are they treating her? I just want her back."
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
KTVU FOX 2
2 detained after fatal shooting at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
Brentwood police said two people have been detained after a shooting at 24-Hour Fitness that left one man dead and three people wounded. KTVU's Henry Lee reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate attempted robbery at a Palo Alto parking lot
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted robbery at a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call about a robbery that was happening in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road around 1:14 p.m, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
KTVU FOX 2
Man wanted in San Jose homicide caught in Mexico
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mexico this week in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose back in April, police said Friday. Jose Aguirre is accused of the shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford University says woman raped inside campus bathroom
Investigators with Stanford’s Department of Public Safety said this week a female victim claimed she was assaulted in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. The alleged crime happened late Tuesday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Francisco suffers life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in San Francisco, police say. Officers responded to Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street in the Civic Center area at around 8:12 p.m., a spokesperson for San Francisco Police Department said. The adult...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
KTVU FOX 2
Raw interview with former Dublin prison guard on being forced out
Tess Korth worked as a federal correctional officer at Dublin's prison for 25 years, in which she reported the abuse of women. Then, she got a letter telling her she was re-assigned to a male prison in Oregon. So, she retired, and now she's talking about the "disgusting" culture there.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison guard says she was forced out for reporting abuse
Tess Korth worked as a federal correctional officer at Dublin's prison for 25 years, in which she reported the abuse of women. Then, she got a letter telling her she was re-assigned to a male facility in Oregon. She left. And now, she's telling her side of the story.
KTVU FOX 2
Protesters for Palestine stand in solidarity with Parker Elementary occupiers
Protesters held a rally in support of Palestine at Oakland's Parker Elementary on Friday. They also stood in solidarity with community members who have occupied the school since it was closed in May. The school district said both groups are trespassing.
