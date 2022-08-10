Santa Fe lawmakers to vote on new locations for veteran’s banners

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe governing board is expected to vote Wednesday night on new locations to hang veteran’s banners. Banners honoring veterans have been hanging one per light pole along Cerillo Rd. in Santa Fe since 2019.

They were planning to hang them along Cerillos Rd. from I-25 to St. Michaels. The city said that it wasn’t possible because the manufacturer told them it wasn’t safe because of the weight and wind. The city has identified 120 decorative light poles to hang them on, that includes in the Railyard, along Guadalupe St., and some areas downtown.

