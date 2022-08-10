ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe lawmakers to vote on new locations for veteran’s banners

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe governing board is expected to vote Wednesday night on new locations to hang veteran’s banners. Banners honoring veterans have been hanging one per light pole along Cerillo Rd. in Santa Fe since 2019.

Suicide Prevention number has new feature for veterans

They were planning to hang them along Cerillos Rd. from I-25 to St. Michaels. The city said that it wasn’t possible because the manufacturer told them it wasn’t safe because of the weight and wind. The city has identified 120 decorative light poles to hang them on, that includes in the Railyard, along Guadalupe St., and some areas downtown.

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
