CUSTER, S.D. – Allison Farella, a Clinical Resource Nurse at Custer Hospital, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. Farella was nominated by a patient’s mother. “Allison was part of the team that took care of my son in the ER when he had his anaphylactic reaction. Allison took charge of caring for my son and brought a calming presence to the room. She is highly skilled, but not afraid to let others step in to help. She was the silent leader. I felt that my son was in great hands!” wrote the patient’s mother. “The compassion and connection that Allison gave not only to my son but to my husband and me was phenomenal. She made us feel safe. The team operated so smoothly and functioned at a high level with the doctor. This was by far the best ER experience we have had with our son. Allison is a phenomenal nurse that is the whole package! I am thankful that you were part of the team that cared for my son!”

CUSTER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO