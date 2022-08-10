Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
newscenter1.tv
Gut Check participants experience mental and physical demands of soldiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Against gunfire and rough terrain, it can be hard to imagine the challenges that soldiers have to go through. The South Dakota Army National Guard (SDANG) brought these challenges to light with its Second Annual Gut Check, a 10K obstacle course mud run at Camp Rapid for over 400 people.
newscenter1.tv
JUMP STREET: Stuntman Cole Freeman highlights rally’s closing ceremonies
STURGIS, S.D. — They say all things must come to an end, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally isn’t immune. Although the rally ends Sunday, the City of Sturgis held its closing ceremonies on Saturday at Rally Point. The ceremony for the 82nd Sturgis Rally began with a speech...
newscenter1.tv
Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show raises funds for D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery
SPEARFISH, S.D. — You wouldn’t normally use something like fish and cars in the same sentence, usually. But the two items went hand-in-hand Saturday in Spearfish at the DC Booth Fish Hatchery to raise money for the free family attraction. Through the Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Last Chance Motorcycle Club helps bikers keep sobriety
STURGIS, S.D. — The Rally is known for it’s good times and loud parties. Many Rally goers might have a beer in their hand, but Last Chance Motorcycle Club members will not. The group is a sobriety organization and they help other bikers stay sober. One ride at...
newscenter1.tv
Back to School Splash Bash excites in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you were a little warm on Saturday, Main Street Square was the place to be. The square was packed with kids, water slides, vendors and food trucks as a part of the Back to School Splash Bash. Organizers say the bash is about giving...
newscenter1.tv
‘Fly high, ride on’: Three sisters honor their late brother at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — There could be many reasons that bring visitors to the Rally. It might be for fun, while some might be there, after facing tragedy. That was the case for three sisters: Deb Knapp of Hill City, South Dakota, Virginia Overhiser of Campbell, New York, and Diane Dunning of Cornell, New York.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City families treated to shopping sprees to get kids back-to-school ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to Love Inc., several families in the Rapid City area got some much needed help with their children’s back-to-school shopping early Saturday morning. Every year, Love Inc. teams up with local churches and organizations in the community for their annual Clothe-A-Kid event, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEVN
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
newscenter1.tv
Allison Farella, CRN, receives DAISY Award
CUSTER, S.D. – Allison Farella, a Clinical Resource Nurse at Custer Hospital, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. Farella was nominated by a patient’s mother. “Allison was part of the team that took care of my son in the ER when he had his anaphylactic reaction. Allison took charge of caring for my son and brought a calming presence to the room. She is highly skilled, but not afraid to let others step in to help. She was the silent leader. I felt that my son was in great hands!” wrote the patient’s mother. “The compassion and connection that Allison gave not only to my son but to my husband and me was phenomenal. She made us feel safe. The team operated so smoothly and functioned at a high level with the doctor. This was by far the best ER experience we have had with our son. Allison is a phenomenal nurse that is the whole package! I am thankful that you were part of the team that cared for my son!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
newscenter1.tv
Easyriders Magazine puts on biker rodeo at Sturgis Buffalo Chip
STURGIS BUFFALO CHIP, S.D. — Since 1989, Easyriders Magazine has partnered with the Sturgis Buffalo Chip to host what they call biker rodeos. These rodeos are a series of motorcycle games and competitions, such as a slow race where the last one to cross the finish line is the winner, a barrel race, and a balloon toss where backseat riders throw a water balloon over an obstacle and catch it on the other side.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus helping to keep kids warm this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It might be too soon and too hot to be thinking of winter but it’s not for the Knights of Columbus. For the past 11 years, Knights of Columbus Council 8025 has supplied new coats to all five Children’s Home Society programs in the Black Hills. This is made possible through it’s annual Coats For Kids Bowling Tournament each January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
custercountychronicle.com
SAR responds to injured rock climber
Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) and Custer Ambulance Service was dispatched July 30 at 2:04 p.m. for a report of an injured rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway, just up the road from the Cathedral Spires Trailhead parking area. SAR officials say the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall but the report stated he had landed on some rocks, making it likely a serious situation.
newscenter1.tv
Overnight crashes in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two crashes involving vehicles in Rapid City occurred during the evening hours of August 10. The first crash occurred around 10:00 pm. Rapid City police were called to an area along Omaha and 3rd Street regarding a report of a passenger vehicle heading westbound on Omaha Street that had hit a pedestrian. Medical units arrived on-scene and brought the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
newscenter1.tv
Authorities identify man who died in Sturgis motorcycle accident
STURGIS, S.D. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man that died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident in Sturgis. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Helene Duhamel confirmed that 59-year-old Ron Brevka died after being transported to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City on Wednesday. NewsCenter1 has...
Comments / 0