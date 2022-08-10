ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Sundial owner, FlyUSA vie to control Clearwater Airpark

The City of Clearwater has garnered interest from multiple firms seeking to become the new operators of the 47-acre Clearwater Airpark, including an offer from Paradise Ventures, the owners of the Sundial shopping complex in St. Petersburg. During a Thursday committee meeting, private aviation operator FlyUSA and commercial real estate...
CLEARWATER, FL
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases 5 sea turtles after successful rehab

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the return of five sea turtles to their homes in the wild this week. Four green sea turtles and one Kemp's ridley sea turtle are headed to familiar waterways after, altogether, spending 30 months in rehabilitation at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Tri, Brussels...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bay News 9’s first GM talks 25th anniversary

When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
ENVIRONMENT
QSR Web

California-based Epic Wings to open first Florida location

Epic Wings will open its first Florida location in Clearwater, Florida, according to a press release. The brand will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a BOGO with a buy one single meal, get another free offer that runs through Aug. 28. Activities, games and a chance to win free wings for a year will also be held.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

Another plume of Saharan dust brings haze to Tampa Bay skies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Originating more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, the hazy skies that have been seen over Tampa Bay this week are a result of yet another plume of Saharan dust. These plumes of Saharan dust are quite common from late June into August and...
ENVIRONMENT
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL

