ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: 2022 IL State Fair Ribbon Cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch now to join Illinois lawmakers and leaders officially kick off the 2022 Illinois State Fair with the annual Ribbon Cutting event. Gov. JB Pritzker is joined by First Lady MK Pritzker, Lte. Gov. Juliana Stratton, IDOA Director Jerry Costello II, IDNR Director Colleen Callahan, Miss Illinois County Fair Addisyn Calloni, ISF Twilight Parade Grand Marshals, and other state and local dignitaries.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Fairgoers try out bites of copi

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager, greeted fairgoers Friday with a goal – to sell the public that one of Illinois’s notorious invasive species is actually quite delicious.   Copi, a group of fish formerly known as Asian carp, is an invasive species harming Illinois’s waterways. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central Illinois

2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central Illinois. 2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central …. West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …. Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria …. Colorful mural unveiled at Logan Recreation Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?

The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
wnns.com

5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
977wmoi.com

IL State Fair Begins This Week

The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy