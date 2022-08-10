Flight magazine names University of Oklahoma’s aviation program best in nation

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The University of Oklahoma’s School of Aviation is quite top flight, being named the best such program in the nation.

FLYING magazine recognized OU’s aviation school as the No. 1 aviation program out of 100 colleges and universities across the nation.

“We are extremely proud to earn such high recognition from FLYING for our value, campus life and connections within the aviation industry,” said Berrien Moore, dean of the OU College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences. “This ranking is an incredible testament to the strength of our School of Aviation and reflects the university’s continuing efforts to support the workforce needs for Oklahoma’s growing aviation and aerospace industry.”

The University of Oklahoma subscribes to the highest standards of international aviation academic rigor, safety, and quality standards. Since 1947, the OU Aviation Program has prided itself on providing students with quality aviation instruction paired with a solid business foundation from a nationally ranked institution. OU Aviation offers a bachelor’s degree in Aviation with four concentrations for students to consider, each allowing for the development of knowledge, leadership, and communication skills required to work in management positions. Photo courtesy of OU.

FLYING scored each school on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, in the following five categories:

Industry partners

Value

Campus life

Fleet

Facilities and location

OU School of Aviation was given a 9 in industry partners, value and fleet, and an 8 in campus life and facilities and location, for a total of 43 points out of 50.

“The University of Oklahoma’s curriculum has a strong business focus, which prepares students for the aviation industry from a different perspective,” FLYING magazine wrote about OU. “Students who attend the University of Oklahoma will have the full college experience and the opportunity to fly newer aircraft and build connections through the university’s impressive contact list.”

OU bested several renowned aviation programs, including the University of North Dakota, Purdue University, Western Michigan University and Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

Go to FLYING magazine website for the full ranking of aviation programs, and go to ou.edu/ags for more information about OU’s flight school.

