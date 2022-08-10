ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Two dead and 17 injured after man plows car into Pennsylvania fundraiser before killing woman at second scene

Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed his mother in a neighbouring town in Pennsylvania. State troopers arrested suspect Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck in the Columbia County mass casualty incident on Saturday, WBRE/WYOU reported. Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman shortly after the Columbia County crash. Local outlet Press Enterprise reported that the woman was the suspect’s mother. He reportedly argued with her before fatally beating her. State...
CBS Chicago

Woman killed, 4 wounded in mass shooting in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and four other people were wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed the victims were struck by gunfire. Initial reports say the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.A 19-year-old woman, identified as Tacara Tunstall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross in fair condition.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
