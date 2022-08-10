ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ritz-Carlton must pay $535,000 for improper disposal of hazardous waste in California

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxMx0_0hCMz53d00

Luxury hotelier Ritz-Carlton was ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in penalties Wednesday for the unlawful disposal of hazardous waste at eight of its California locations in six counties.

The penalties stem from a lawsuit filed in Riverside County Superior Court by the district attorneys of Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties as well as the Los Angeles city attorney's office.

"The lawsuit alleges that instead of storing, transporting, and disposing of hazardous waste at authorized hazardous waste facilities, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company illegally disposed of hazardous waste in the trash and illegally transported it to local landfills not permitted to receive such waste product," the Riverside County district attorney's office said in a release.

The materials included batteries, electronics, aerosols, flammable liquids, cleaning agents and other "reactive, toxic and corrosive materials."

The Delaware-based hotel firm has already implemented improved policies, the office said, and is now using state-registered haulers to collect and transport its hazardous waste.

As part of the judgment, the hotel chain was ordered to pay a total of $535,000 in penalties and other costs, including $400,000 in civil penalties, $100,000 to fund environmental projects in the state and $35,000 in cost reimbursement.

Riverside County alone will receive $91,000 of the civil penalty and $14,513 of the cost reimbursement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

Mark Bradford
3d ago

I was gonna ask the same thing, where do these fines or the money from these fines go? Sounds like an easy way for California to collect revenues for their coffers.

Reply
2
joe
3d ago

No wonder so many companies flee CA. Over regulation is getting too far out of control.

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Delaware State
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Top California environment official leaving state government

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jared Blumenfeld, California's top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Waste Disposal#Ritz Carlton#Orange Placer
spectrumnews1.com

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy