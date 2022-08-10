Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Sears Fire burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Osceola. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harmony, Pine Grove and Alligator Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding of about one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, several blocks of Water Street observe shallow flooding from one half to one foot in depth. The low-lying areas along River Road and adjacent residential roads, south of River Road Park, will begin to flood. Route 133 at Little Mallory Creek may begin to flood. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 AM 6.3 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 14/12 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 15/01 AM 6.3 1.6 1.4 N/A Minor 15/01 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 16/02 AM 6.1 1.4 1.4 N/A Minor 16/02 PM 5.4 0.7 0.8 N/A None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, south central Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 1115 AM PDT At 1049 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Davenport, or 19 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Suncrest, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Ford, Tum Tum, Mondovi and Edwall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crook County through 700 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Pine Haven, or 13 miles southwest of Sundance, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sundance and Warren Peak. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 167 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High waves up to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois: Lake, Northern Cook, and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana: Lake County. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Rawlins Patchy fog has developed this morning along and north of a line from Hill City, Kansas to Yuma, Colorado. Overall, visibility has been in the one to three mile range, but localized dense fog with visibility less than one quarter mile has been observed in a few spots. Expect this fog to persist this morning until the sun burns it off by mid-morning. Area drivers should use caution as visibility may rapidly fluctuate due to the fog.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, East Polk, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Campbell; East Polk; Hamilton; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Southeast Monroe; Union; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog this Morning Patchy areas of dense fog this morning across the Plateau, southeast Tennessee, and southwest North Carolina, especially near area lakes and streams, will reduce visibility to one- quarter mile or less early this morning. When traveling this morning, be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Drive with caution and slow down. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning giving way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Decatur, Norton and Graham Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 839 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Premont, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Ricardo, Riviera, Riviera Beach, La Gloria, Petronila, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon by 345 PM CDT. Target Area: Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Ashton affecting Spink County. James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Ashton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding begins to affect some crop land along with moderate flooding of pasture and low-lying areas * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Sunday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.1 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central La Paz FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arizona, including the following area, Central La Paz. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 02:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following area, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, particularly within and downstream of recent wildfire burn scars. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening over recent wildfire burn scars. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch in a short amount of time. Given recent rainfall and flooding, rainfall today could cause significant flash flooding impacts within and downstream of the burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Rafael Swell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Rafael Swell FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, San Rafael Swell. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in debris flows on area burn scars and flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, streams, urban areas, and low-lying flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns; Todd; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 03:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley .Monsoonal moisture remains over the region, and any thunderstorms today are likely to feature heavy rainfall. Additionally, relatively slow upper atmosphere winds will cause storms to be slow-moving. These factors could lead to isolated flash flooding issues. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wyoming and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 03:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills .Monsoonal moisture remains over the region, and any thunderstorms today are likely to feature heavy rainfall. Additionally, relatively slow upper atmosphere winds will cause storms to be slow-moving. These factors could lead to isolated flash flooding issues. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wyoming and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west central Wyoming, Upper Green River Basin and Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
Comments / 0