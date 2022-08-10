ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both Trump and Hillary appear to be fundraising off FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

By Mark Menard
In the wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort to serve a federal search warrant, former President Donald Trump referenced the search in fundraising materials sent to his donors list.

The FBI reportedly retrieved several boxes of classified documents that Trump allegedly unlawfully took with him when he left the Oval Office after his re-election bid in 2020 fell short of the requisite electoral college votes needed for victory.

"There is no mountain we cannot climb. There is no summit we cannot reach. There is no challenge we cannot meet. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield," Trump says in the video. His words are followed by requests for campaign donations.

Trump continues to hint that he'll seek re-election again in 2024, looking to avenge his previous failed attempt at a second term and possibly foreshadowing a rematch with Joe Biden, the sitting President who defeated him in 2020.

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent from the 2016 Presidential election is also taking advantage of the FBI's search of Trump's resort to drum up fundraising interest.

Apparently, Hillary Clinton's call-to-action to Democratic donors proved successful. She later tweeted that merchandise was selling fast.

Clinton later tweeted again to let donors know that she was ordering more stock of the "But Her Emails" hat.

