Birmingham, AL

‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards

By Chloe Vincente
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months.

“We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be hole with barricades, cones or barrels on them,” said North Birmingham Resident Sandra Brown.

She reached out to CBS 42 to get answers about the street conditions.

“The barricades set up behind me they have been there six to nine months or longer,” Brown explained.

She said the issues start around 26th Street and 34th Avenue, and continue through several areas to 28th Street and 31st Avenue.

“They need to fix these roads up ’cause it just about tore the tires up on my wheelchair,” neighbor Barbara Hill told CBS 42. “It seems to me like they just don’t care.”

CBS 42 reached out to District 9 City Councilor LaTonya Tate about residents’ concerns. A spokesperson for the City Council said Tate would not do an on-camera interview, but provided us with this statement:

“Since being elected, it’s been my goal to establish an open line of communication with all my residents. I want my office to be a place where people can bring their concerns and speak openly about issues that impact their neighborhoods.

The area in which these potholes and barriers are located was recently redistricted from District 4 into my district in March. As soon as my office was contacted about this issue, we visited the area, took pictures and reported it to Department of Public Works.

These issues are a public safety hazard and it’s something my office takes very seriously. I want to assure the residents that we are going to be following up with this until it is fixed. I’d also like to urge all of my constituents to please contact my office in the future if there is a problem that the City needs to address.”

Comments / 9

Barbara Andros
3d ago

This is just what people are talking about! If our cars are damaged because of the bad streets and roads who will pay for car repairs that caused car damage. Those who have auto insurance and get their car repaired should send their repair bills to the City

Reply(1)
3
 

