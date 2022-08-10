Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 attendee who attacked FBI building previously handled classified info for military: Report
The suspect who was killed by Ohio police in a standoff after he attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was previously known to the agency and had handled classified military information while working for the Navy, according to reports. The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, worked for the...
What we know about Ricky Shiffer, the man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati
Law enforcement officials told ABC News and the Associated Press that 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer called for violence against the FBI after the agency executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man who attacked FBI field office identified
Clinton County, Ohio — The suspect in the attempted break-in and subsequent shooting at the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer of Columbus. Shiffer according to his social media posts was angry at the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff
CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country.
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Customs officers seize fake jewelry, watches worth nearly $7M in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati recently seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry and watches that, had they been genuine, would have been worth $6.88 million. According to a news release, the first shipment originated from Hong Kong and was en route to a private...
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement. Details on what led to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose accuses 11 non-citizens of being illegally registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has accused 11 non-citizens living in the state of being illegally registered to vote and has referred the matter to law enforcement for further investigation. LaRose claims 10 of the individuals were unlawfully registered but did not vote, while...
Comments / 0