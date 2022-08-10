A Green Country family recently published an inspirational true story about a special-needs teen struggling with the loss of her friend. The family hopes the children's book will help others going through life's challenges. "One Pink Balloon" is about finding hope from your faith and signs around you, like a balloon. Some of the money made from this book will be donated to Little Light House in Tulsa, where the two friends with special needs met at just one-year-old.

SAND SPRINGS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO