Broken Arrow, OK

news9.com

Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies

Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair

Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children

Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
TULSA, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Broken Arrow, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus

Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to temporarily reopen clothing assistance program for two weeks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is temporarily reopening its "Clothes for Kids" assistance program to those who missed the initial deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the deadline. The program provides $150 in clothing assistance to qualifying Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or income....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics

The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sand Springs Family Publishes Book Based On True Story Of Daughter Losing Friend

A Green Country family recently published an inspirational true story about a special-needs teen struggling with the loss of her friend. The family hopes the children's book will help others going through life's challenges. "One Pink Balloon" is about finding hope from your faith and signs around you, like a balloon. Some of the money made from this book will be donated to Little Light House in Tulsa, where the two friends with special needs met at just one-year-old.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

