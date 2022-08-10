Read full article on original website
Related
What It Will Cost You to Speed in a School Zone
As we get ready to start a new school year classes will start on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Now would be the perfect time to remind you of what it would cost if you are caught using a phone or speeding through a school zone. The state of Texas has recently increased fines and court costs on drivers caught speeding in school zones. This is so drivers recognize the importance of obeying the school zone speed limits. If you are caught with any moving violation in a school zone $25 will be added to the citation.
No Joke Here’s What You Need To Make An Hour to Afford Rent In TX
Who needs two jobs just to pay basic rent? Yep, me too. Texas isn't playing around when it comes to the cost of housing. It's really no joke. The disparity between the average hourly income and what you'd need to make per hour to afford the average rent in our great state is damn near ridiculous.
Pregnant Texas Woman Ticketed for Driving in HOV Lane Gives Birth
Brandy Bottone posted the news of her daughter's birth on Instagram over the weekend. The post read “My second passenger has arrived, we are so in love and will be spending all our time loving on baby girl." Back in June, Brandy Bottone received a citation for using the...
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?
Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun
One of the coolest things about being a DJ in the Crossroads community is getting to partner with like-minded businesses and people who truly believe in the magic of giving back. Last weekend's Backpack Celebration was once again EPIC and that is in part to Toyota of Victoria for their sponsorship support.
$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio
While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
Horrific Video Leads to A 25 Yr Animal Cruelty Sentence in Texas
It's been said that " Every dog has its day," and for one rottweiler in Texas, thanks to a concerned citizen who took footage of him getting beaten by his owner, Buddy the rottweiler has a new life full of love and kindness. And Texas now has one of the...
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Lucky Person Won the Historic Mega Millions Jackpot
One person matched all the numbers on the Friday night(7/29/22) drawing. Mega Millions Mania definitely took over as MM the website crashed just after 10 pm central time on Friday night and stayed down for about 15 minutes. As the website came back users were put in a virtual waiting room. The website displayed this message: We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience.
This Beloved Texas Brand Dubbed The Worst Ice Cream in the Entire Country
As a Texan, it's okay to feel personally attacked with this one. Blue Bell Ice Cream has been dubbed the 'Worst Store-Brought Ice Cream Brand in the country." Yes, the entire country; and yes were are shook too. According to a survey from Mashed, over 600 people voted and 20%...
Check Out This Amazing New 3D Nail Polish Robot Coming to Texas
When I first heard about this insane new 3D nail polisher, I was skeptical. Then I saw the video and Texas... y'all, it's a total mic drop. This robot is going to absolutely change the game for nail polish enthusiasts in Texas, and I'm not exaggerating when I predict, that it will change the world.
Mega Millions Jackpot Surpasses One Billion Dollars
SECOND BIGGEST JACKPOT IN MEGA MILLIONS IN HISTORY:. The Mega Millions jackpot has just hit the second highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time!. Nobody matched all six numbers during last night's Mega Millions drawing.Lottery officials say there were nine tickets sold that matched five of the six winning numbers - each is worth at least $1 million or more. None of these tickets were sold in Texas! Here are the numbers from Tuesday's drawing (07/26/22): 7 - 29 - 60 - 63 - 66 Mega Ball: 15,
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0