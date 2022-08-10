ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As we get ready to start a new school year classes will start on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. Now would be the perfect time to remind you of what it would cost if you are caught using a phone or speeding through a school zone. The state of Texas has recently increased fines and court costs on drivers caught speeding in school zones. This is so drivers recognize the importance of obeying the school zone speed limits. If you are caught with any moving violation in a school zone $25 will be added to the citation.
