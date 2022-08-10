Chamber of Commerce CEO honored; former Red Bank Catholic High student first in Italy Run by Ferrero in Central Park | Journal Entries

Read full article on original website
Related
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
‘I can’t believe that’s it.’ News of St. John’s University S.I. campus closure rocks students, alum.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The abrupt news Friday of the closure of the St. John’s University Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester came as a surprise to incoming freshmen, current students and alumni who once called it home. Some were looking forward to...
N.J. synagogue provides loom room for those who want to create Judaic family heirlooms
Neve Shalom, a synagogue located in Metuchen, has created a one-of-a-kind experience for members as well as those in the community: the ability to make Judaic family heirlooms themselves. The idea for a loom room in the synagogue began when Cory Schneider, the founder, was asked by her granddaughter to...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters
I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
rew-online.com
$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
hudsoncountyview.com
Labor leader slams opposition to $4.7B Turnpike proposal: ‘We live in the real world’
Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Director Mark Longo is slamming the recent opposition to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion proposal, stating “we live in the real world” that requires improvements to the Holland Tunnel. “We are deeply troubled by the recent resolutions slammed through by the Hoboken...
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highest-ranking female officer in N.J. police department demoted for ditching OT job
The highest-ranking woman on the Lodi Police Department has been demoted three ranks to patrol officer for repeatedly leaving roadside construction details without permission. Capt. Theresa Grillo has more than 23 years on the job, but hearing officer John Molinelli upheld Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti’s recommendation that she be demoted all the way down to patrol — a change that will cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars in reduced pay and benefits.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
anash.org
YSP Morristown Takes Group Photo
Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Photos by SG Photography.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spiritual care vital for hospital patients, families | Faith Matters
One of the most profound programs to help me prepare for my priesthood ordination was enrolling in a Clinical Pastoral Experience, commonly called CPE. I studied for 11 weeks in the summer of 1981 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. I was one of seven clerics and seminarians to study with the Rev. Glendon Jantzi, a remarkable chaplain and facilitator. He was raised Mennonite and went full circle to become a United Church of Christ minister. His approach was simple: Mine the meaning behind life’s daily experiences.
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved out of Hudson County
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise A clerk says the case will be heard in Essex County. [ more › ]
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
jcitytimes.com
Plaintiffs Propose a New Plan for Controversial Bergen-Lafayette Project
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought to stop a controversial 17-story development in Bergen-Lafayette have submitted a settlement proposal to the Jersey City Planning Board. In a letter today, plaintiffs Morris Canal Redevelopment Area Community Development Corporation, Inc. (“MCRACDC”) and its executive director, June Jones, proposed an alternative plan developed by former Jersey City Senior Planner Jeffrey Wenger that would “reconcile the community’s desires regarding height and scale of the residential project with the redeveloper’s desired density.”
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson
I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
St. John’s University to close Staten Island campus in spring 2024
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s three college campuses will soon be a thing of the past. On Friday, St. John’s University announced that it will be closing its Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester, marking the end of a 50-plus year run in the borough.
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0