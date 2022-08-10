DES MOINES (KGAN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill. The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”

