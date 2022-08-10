Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Advisory issued for Netarts Bay recreational crabbing and clamming
NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife is advising recreational crabbers and clammers of a raw sewage spill in Netarts Bay that occurred Aug. 5 near the Netarts boat launch. The Oregon Department of Agriculture closed the bay to commercial oyster harvesting on Aug. 6. Expected reopening...
Iowa governor files motion to challenge injunction on abortion bill
DES MOINES (KGAN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill. The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Reynolds said. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”
With wildfire season in effect, what's the best way to protect your home?
EUGENE, Ore. — As wildfires continue to pop up, many are looking for ways to protect their homes from the destruction. We are very much in the midst of wildfire season and our newsroom is digging into ways that will help you be prepared. What may sound like a...
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
