ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Friday Morning: More storms today with the rain thinning out by Monday

Friday: Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could come down in quick heavy spurts, leading to flash flood concerns. Because of this, there is a MARGINAL RISK (¼) for isolated flash flooding. Highs will be limited to the upper-80s today due to the increase in rain coverage.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests

New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
NEW ROADS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Driving#Travel Time#Dotd#Drivers
Highway 98.9

Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016

It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
LOUISIANA STATE
kaynewscow.com

OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman

FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
brproud.com

La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy