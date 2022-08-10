Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Friday Morning: More storms today with the rain thinning out by Monday
Friday: Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could come down in quick heavy spurts, leading to flash flood concerns. Because of this, there is a MARGINAL RISK (¼) for isolated flash flooding. Highs will be limited to the upper-80s today due to the increase in rain coverage.
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
brproud.com
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages. Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The incident in question happened on...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
L'Observateur
LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests
New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
NOLA.com
Fishing for Solutions: The race to protect coastal Louisiana's cultures and way of life
Editor's Note: This story is part of a series on climate change and labor produced in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. Fishing is in Lance Nacio’s DNA. When his great-grandfather came to the U.S., he settled in a fishing community called Manilla Village and made a living working the waterways around the village.
Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016
It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
kaynewscow.com
OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman
FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
brproud.com
La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Vicksburg Post
LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
