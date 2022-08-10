Recession has already occurred or is on its way.. Somebody should tell gold about it!. Is a recession really coming? We already know that the yield curve inverted last month for the second time this year, but what are other indicators of looming economic troubles? Well, let’s start with GDP. According to the initial measure of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real GDP dropped 0.9% in the second quarter, following the 1.6% decline in the first quarter (annualized quarterly rates). On a quarterly basis, real GDP decreased by 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively. Hence, the American economy recorded two quarters of negative growth, which implies a technical recession.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO