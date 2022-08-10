Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
S&P Bank M&A 2022 Deal Tracker: 15 Deals Announced in July
Fifteen U.S. bank M&A deals were announced in July for an aggregate deal value of $457.5 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The median deal value-to-tangible common equity ratio for deals announced in 2022 rose to 154.3%, eclipsing full-year 2021′s 152.8% and 2020’s 136.3%, and just below 2019’s 156.0%.
ValueWalk
Chinese State-Owned Companies To Delist From The NYSE
Technical Melt-Up The market will try again today to break through the 50% retracement off the bottom. History continues to repeat: In ’74, ’04, & ’09 stocks bounced off a 50% retracement of the bottom before pushing through. Yesterday, we did it again. This time was also the quickest bounce off the bottom, reflecting heightened volatility and the much more unusual circumstances of the global pandemic recovery, the massive swing from QE to QT by the Fed, and the sudden spike of inflation.
ValueWalk
Schwab’s Retail Clients See Short Recession, Starting This Year
The firm’s quarterly trader poll reveals that younger investors are the least sanguine. Charles Schwab’s Clients Expect A Short Recession. Nine out of 10 stock traders with accounts at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) believe a US recession is very likely, with 74% of pollees expecting it this year. That...
ValueWalk
Aterian Shelves M&A Aspirations as it Looks to Run Off Inventory and Manage Costs
The online retailer says it overordered last fall to avoid supply chain issues, but that backfired amid low demand. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) executives this week outlined the company’s take on performance over the next few quarters, and while light on earnings guidance, they confirmed slowing demand and rising inventory as COVID-19-related overstocking and unusually high inflation bite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
Bonds Get It Right
S&P 500 did another daily reversal, but the bears haven‘t yet won. The risk-on in stocks hasn‘t been broken as value demonstrates, but bonds are getting the macro picture right, as they often do – the Fed is to remain hawkish as Daly reaffirmed, which would help keep real assets in check while that lasts. Precious metals proved their sensitivity to sharp increases in yields – this recognition of the tightening reality played out on the long end of the curve, not affecting the continued rate raising expectations for Sep FOMC really (regardless of the inconsistent market interpretations of both CPI and PPI).
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ValueWalk
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more than one credit card — if any at all. The main problem with multiple credit cards?...
Hakeem Webb explains the key to achieving equity, closing, and more
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes welcomes back National Christian Financial Advisor Hakeem Webb to talk about the ABC’s of stocks, the key to achieving equity, closing, the political divide and economic freedom for all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Airlines Stocks In 2022 (So Far)
After being beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic, airline stocks have bounced back strongly over the last year or so. However, concerns over rising fuel prices have pulled the majority of the stocks down again this year. Still, many analysts believe that airline stocks are poised to offer potential long-term gains to investors if they are willing to weather some near-term headwinds. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing airlines stocks in 2022 (so far).
ValueWalk
The Pro And Cons Of Real Estate Investing: What You Need To Know
The outlook for the stock market and much of the economy remains uncertain. That being the case, many investors are looking for alternative spots to grow their portfolios. One of the best choices for a number of reasons is real estate. This exciting field offers benefits both obvious and less well-known that make it an excellent option for your money. But it’s not suitable for everyone. Read on for an explanation of the advantages and disadvantages of real estate investing.
ValueWalk
Five Of China’s Largest State-Owned Firms Reveal Plans To Delist From NYSE
Multiple Chinese companies have announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Thus far, energy giants Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI), China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP), and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR), the Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (NYSE:ACH), and China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) are all preparing to apply to delist their American Depository Shares from the NYSE before the end of the month.
ValueWalk
Does Gold Know That A Recession Is Coming?
Recession has already occurred or is on its way.. Somebody should tell gold about it!. Is a recession really coming? We already know that the yield curve inverted last month for the second time this year, but what are other indicators of looming economic troubles? Well, let’s start with GDP. According to the initial measure of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real GDP dropped 0.9% in the second quarter, following the 1.6% decline in the first quarter (annualized quarterly rates). On a quarterly basis, real GDP decreased by 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively. Hence, the American economy recorded two quarters of negative growth, which implies a technical recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Wall Street Roars After Softer Than Expected Inflation News, But Fed To Carry On Hiking Rates
The Federal Reserve has said it will continue to increase interest rates despite data showing inflation may be starting to slow. European rivers – drought puts $80bn of trade and energy at risk. UK housing – prices still rising but are the first cracks starting to appear?. Market...
Comments / 0