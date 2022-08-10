Read full article on original website
Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect
Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley cities receive millions for wastewater projects
On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
Bulgogi Korean BBQ brings central Arkansas community together
CONWAY, Ark. — We've seen so many people raving about Bulgogi Korean BBQ. We've been receiving recommendations, so our very own Skot Covert and Tyler Cass just had to make the trip to Conway to check it out-- and let us just say that they weren’t disappointed!. If...
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
Arkansan Bobby Bones to receive Millennial Award at 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
Benton McDonald’s employee given princess treatment
A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.
Officials with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office to train on school campuses this weekend
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — School safety has been a leading concern among parents and educators across the county as the new school year approaches— and some Arkansas law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will be...
Wednesday’s Child: Meet brother & sister duo, Malachi and Elizabeth
This week's Wednesday’s child is a brother and sister duo, hoping there's a family out there who will spare them the heartache of being separated and adopt them together.
Conway man writes book to share his impactful life story
Ronnie Williams served the University of Central Arkansas for 40 years.
One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
Russellville School District raises teacher pay to $45,000
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — This has been a very busy week for many educators across Arkansas. With the school year set to begin soon, Laura Tucker a math teacher at Russellville High School said she's almost ready. "This will be my 34th year," Tucker said. She's seen plenty of students...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Bryant police investigating possible deadly hit and run, victim identified
Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.
How to get an issue on an Arkansas ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November is just around the corner, which means polling places are set to get busy again. While there are some issues on the ballot every time you vote, have you ever stopped to think about how those issues got there in the first place?. For...
