WCJB
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening
ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WCJB
More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 700 guests packed the O’Connell Center as they celebrated the Red Shoe Affair and the Ronald McDonalds House’s 40th anniversary of being in North Central Florida. Sherry Houston the executive director told a story about a little boy that had cancer. “On...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal. She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy. This eight-year-old doggo is so...
WCJB
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Outdoor Expo Brew at the zoo and 10 years of the Red Shoe. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
GHF’s latest class, ‘AMP’d 45′, introduces the use of zone technology in HIIT workouts
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program. Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP’D 45 is a high-intensity class using zone technology so it’s a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner
Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
WCJB
Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter. Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.
WCJB
The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place Friday morning
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a golf tournament in Lake City this Friday morning. Florida Gateway College is hosting its Inaugural Par-3 golf tournament. The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place at The Country Club at Lake City. The golf tournament will include...
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
WCJB
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business. Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell. It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
floridasportsman.com
most expensive storage locker I ever saw sold, in the city of Alachua
I am just here for my amusement. It could be a pretty impressive haul. Very clean and neat. Shows the owner cared about his stuff, knew the value, packed carefully and planned to retrieve it at some point. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow....
WCJB
Gators prep for scrimmage on Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s beneficial for a football team to keep practices competitive, but nothing gets a player fired up like actual game situations. The Gators receive that on Saturday when the team plays its first intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp. The Gators will temporarily move from the monotony of the practice facility to the game environment of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They’ll split the team in half, keep score, and maybe even call penalties.
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
WCJB
UF’s Torrence a force for the Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are downplaying the chances of the Gator football team this fall. One player, however, is carrying a lot of preseason buzz and unanimous praise. But you’ll never see his stats in a box score. Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is Florida’s only preseason...
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
