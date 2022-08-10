ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening

ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
STARKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Honey#Champagne#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Recipes
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Outdoor Expo Brew at the zoo and 10 years of the Red Shoe. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GHF’s latest class, ‘AMP’d 45′, introduces the use of zone technology in HIIT workouts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program.  Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP’D 45 is a high-intensity class  using zone technology so it’s a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
mycbs4.com

Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time

For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gators prep for scrimmage on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s beneficial for a football team to keep practices competitive, but nothing gets a player fired up like actual game situations. The Gators receive that on Saturday when the team plays its first intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp. The Gators will temporarily move from the monotony of the practice facility to the game environment of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They’ll split the team in half, keep score, and maybe even call penalties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF’s Torrence a force for the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are downplaying the chances of the Gator football team this fall. One player, however, is carrying a lot of preseason buzz and unanimous praise. But you’ll never see his stats in a box score. Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is Florida’s only preseason...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
WILLISTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy