Governor Baker’s concerns regarding climate bill

By Ellen Fleming
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Before the end of the formal session, Governor Baker sent back 19 pages of amendments to the climate bill. The legislature worked through those amendments and now the bill is back on Governor Baker’s desk.

Governor Baker signs sports betting, mental health care bills into law

Lawmakers returned the bill to Governor Baker’s desk with compromised language that eliminated the offshore wind price cap. However, it includes a piece that is making the governor uneasy. Under the comprehensive bill, 10 cities and towns would have the ability to restrict or prohibit fossil fuels in most construction or major renovations.

To do this, each of the 10 cities and towns would have to meet the affordable housing target set by state law, and must exempt life science labs and health care facilities.

“I’ve expressed deep concerns about what I view as the exclusionary zoning provisions involving those 10 towns. We know that exclusionary zoning, which has been a fact of life in Massachusetts for decades, has made it really harder and harder every year for low-income and moderate-income people to find a place that they can afford to live. I think we have a really strong record on climate, that part of the bill gives me agita,” said Governor Baker.

A veto from Governor Baker would essentially kill the bill because lawmakers plan to only meet for the remainder of the term in informal session, where they cannot take a roll call vote needed for an override.

It’s important to note that this would be the last chance for the Governor to act on a major climate bill before he leaves office in January.

Health care priorities fall short of finish line

August in even-numbered years features plenty of self-congratulatory messaging from lawmakers about the bills they passed after months of deliberation - and perhaps some procrastination and brinksmanship - as well as a fair share of frustration about what they failed to complete.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

