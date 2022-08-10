Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
SEALY BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT ON MONDAY
As students get ready to return to class, Sealy High School is giving them a little preview by hosting their Back to School Night on Monday evening. They will start with “Meet the Teacher” from 5-6:30pm, and then that will be followed by a parent meeting at 6:30pm in the school auditorium.
KBTX.com
ILTexas students dance into the first day of school
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There wasn’t a lack of excitement as ILTexas K-8 students returned to school Thursday. Teachers and administrators welcomed students with music and dancing as they made their way into the building. The K-8 principal Zachary Bolzan said he was most excited about seeing the...
kwhi.com
SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY REMINDERS
With the first day of school approaching, on August 17, 2022, the Brenham ISD and the Brenham Police Department would like to remind and inform the community of school safety measures. “Flashing” School Zone Speed Sign and Marked School Zone Speed Sign. For the “flashing” speed signs, the time...
kwhi.com
SOUTH TEXAS AG CONFERENCE COMING TO BRENHAM
The AgriLife Extension Offices of Grimes, Lee, Waller, and Washington Counties are excited to host the first in a series of Ag Conferences. The South Central Texas Ag Conference will be held Thursday, August 25, at the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Registration will be held at 8:30am. A catered lunch will be provided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
kwhi.com
JOB FAIR COMING IN SEPTEMBER TO BLINN COLLEGE
Blinn College, Brenham/Washington County Economic Development, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging employers with part-time job vacancies to secure a booth for their upcoming free job fair. The free job fair is being held Wednesday, September 7, from 11am-2pm in the Atrium of the Blinn College Student...
kwhi.com
FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD
First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD OFFERING GOLDEN BOBCAT SENIOR PASS
Hempstead ISD is offering those in their community that are 60 years or older, the chance to sign up for a Golden Bobcat Senior Pass. According to the school district, it is their way of saying thank you to fans that have supported their programs for a long time. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO PROPOSE TAX RATE AT MEETING
Taxes will be one of the big topics of discussion at the next meeting of the Washington County Commissioners Court. The Commissioners are scheduled to propose the 2022 property tax rate and take a record vote. The proposed rate will be dropping from 50.32 cents to 38.60 cents per $100...
kwhi.com
GUNS AND HOSES BLOOD DRIVE BEING HELD AUGUST 19-20
The Brenham Guns and Hoses Blood Drive is coming up next week and it will be a two day event. The Blood Drive is on Friday, August 19th, and Saturday, August 20th, from 9am to 3pm on both days at Calvary Baptist Church at 1100 Niebuhr Street. Participants can enjoy...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
kwhi.com
BOOK NOOK MAKES YELP LIST
A book store in Brenham has made Yelp’s list of Top 25 Local Bookstores in Texas for 2022. The Book Nook was ranked on the same list as bookstores from all over the state of Texas. The on-line service Yelp ranks the list based on multiple factors including volume...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers hosting free back to school haircuts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s something people can check off their back to school to do list: a fresh haircut! Goldstar Barbers is giving back to the community by giving kids free haircuts. Goldstar owner Mike Espitia joined First News at Four to discuss the event. He says...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT FIREMAN’S TRAINING CENTER
The Brenham Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year is happening this weekend. Activities for the 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta at the Fireman’s Training Center get underway this (Friday) evening with a cornhole tournament. Registration starts at 6 p.m., and play begins at 7 p.m. Cash prizes will go to the first, second and third place winners.
fox44news.com
Possible hostage situation resolved near Blinn College
Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning. After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated. The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Comments / 0