Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township. A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike. Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
Cops: Driver Cuts Off Motorcycle, Causes Crash
MANCHESTER – A motorcyclist was injured after a driver pulled out in front of him and he had to swerve to avoid them. Police said that Mark Britt, 32, of Manchester, was driving a Honda motorcycle east on Manchester Boulevard at around 2:45 p.m. on August 13 near the intersection with Lakewood Avenue.
Police: Woman, 31, struck by speeding car in Lawncrest, left in the street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was captured on video striking a woman and returning to the scene shortly after the collision. Police say 31-year-old Brittany Caban was walking to her car on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight Monday...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Two-alarm fire torches Chestnut Hill building, no injuries reported
A two-alarm fire tore through a Chestnut Hill multipurpose building early Tuesday morning, leaving at least one woman displaced. While no injuries were reported, business owners are left wondering when they'll be able to reopen after Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspection deemed the building unsafe.
Police: Delaware man arrested for DUI after crashing into police car on interstate
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police say a man was under the influence Monday night when he collided with a police car, injuring himself and an officer. Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, was driving on I-495 around 8 p.m. when he reportedly rear-ended a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze in Chestnut Hill
Firefighters continue to battle a two-alarm fire in Chestnut Hill. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
