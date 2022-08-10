LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO