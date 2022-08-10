ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

cbs7.com

DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

14 Illegal Aliens Busted in Laredo Stash House

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
LAREDO, TX
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
thebridgenewspaper.com

3414 Weeping Willow St

Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos. Esta unidad con piso de ceramica incluye agua, refrigerador, y estufa!!. Llamenos al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y para programar una visita!!. Welcome Home to the quiet relaxation of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Body found in bus in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo College to hold open house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer. This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident causes closures on Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, on saturday, August 13, 2022, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show. This year’s theme is Champaign and...
LAREDO, TX

