Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
14 Illegal Aliens Busted in Laredo Stash House
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.
Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
3414 Weeping Willow St
Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos. Esta unidad con piso de ceramica incluye agua, refrigerador, y estufa!!. Llamenos al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y para programar una visita!!. Welcome Home to the quiet relaxation of...
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
Laredo College to hold open house
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer. This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning...
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, on saturday, August 13, 2022, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show. This year’s theme is Champaign and...
