Lexington, KY

Cason Wallace brings tough football mindset to basketball floor at Kentucky

Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace signed with the Wildcats as a top-five prospect in the class of 2022. Known as a fierce competitor with a relentless will to win, his dog mentality separated him from the nation’s top perimeter players. Other players may be more skilled or shoot and score better, but no one has the grit and tenacity the 6-foot-4 native of Richardson, TX brings to the table.
