FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets have landed help for a recently depleted offensive line. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal. The move comes on the same week they lost Mekhi Becton to a knee injury expected to sideline the former first-round pick for the entire season.
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Prediction
The first preseason game for the Saints is on Saturday. Earlier this year I wrote an article for a season preview for the saints now this one I am predicting the season. With another schedule ranked in the top 10 in strength, this could be a good thing for the Saints.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Brian Allen, release Jaleel Johnson
The Saints announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday, including a new addition to their secondary. Defensive back Brian Allen has joined the team. The Saints also officially announced the previously reported signings of quarterback KJ Costello and defensive back Jack Koerner. Allen was a 2017 fifth-round pick by...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
NBC Sports
Jaylen Twyman set for first game action as a Viking
Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman‘s wait to play in a game for the Vikings was a lot longer than anticipated, but it is finally set to come to an end. Twyman was a sixth-round pick last year, but he was shot four times while sitting in a car in Washington, D.C. Twyman spent the entire season on the non-football injury list, but was cleared to return this year and is set to play against the Raiders on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL
Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing. Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as...
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive
Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Browns Starting Center Suffers 'Likely' Season-Ending Injury
Tough break for the Cleveland offensive line.
NBC Sports
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”
As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
NBC Sports
Curran: Why is 'outside-zone' so hard to master? Ed McCaffrey explains
The storyline dominating Patriots training camp so far is the implementation of a new offense. The post-Brady/McDaniels switch to a scheme that’s going to be more user-friendly has been a slow and hard-to-watch slog on many days. This is not an entire "out with the old, in with the...
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
NBC Sports
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
saturdaytradition.com
Watch: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley finds WR in back of end zone for score
Trace McSorley didn’t see any regular season action with the Arizona Cardinals after signing with them in November of 2021. The former Penn State QB made sure to make the most of his preseason chances on Friday. The Cardinals played the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in their 1st...
LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB
This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
