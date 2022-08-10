Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman‘s wait to play in a game for the Vikings was a lot longer than anticipated, but it is finally set to come to an end. Twyman was a sixth-round pick last year, but he was shot four times while sitting in a car in Washington, D.C. Twyman spent the entire season on the non-football injury list, but was cleared to return this year and is set to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO