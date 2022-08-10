ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets have landed help for a recently depleted offensive line. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal. The move comes on the same week they lost Mekhi Becton to a knee injury expected to sideline the former first-round pick for the entire season.
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Prediction

The first preseason game for the Saints is on Saturday. Earlier this year I wrote an article for a season preview for the saints now this one I am predicting the season. With another schedule ranked in the top 10 in strength, this could be a good thing for the Saints.
NBC Sports

Saints sign Brian Allen, release Jaleel Johnson

The Saints announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday, including a new addition to their secondary. Defensive back Brian Allen has joined the team. The Saints also officially announced the previously reported signings of quarterback KJ Costello and defensive back Jack Koerner. Allen was a 2017 fifth-round pick by...
NBC Sports

Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
NBC Sports

Jaylen Twyman set for first game action as a Viking

Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman‘s wait to play in a game for the Vikings was a lot longer than anticipated, but it is finally set to come to an end. Twyman was a sixth-round pick last year, but he was shot four times while sitting in a car in Washington, D.C. Twyman spent the entire season on the non-football injury list, but was cleared to return this year and is set to play against the Raiders on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL

Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing. Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as...
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
NBC Sports

Curran: Why is 'outside-zone' so hard to master? Ed McCaffrey explains

The storyline dominating Patriots training camp so far is the implementation of a new offense. The post-Brady/McDaniels switch to a scheme that’s going to be more user-friendly has been a slow and hard-to-watch slog on many days. This is not an entire "out with the old, in with the...
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
NBC Sports

How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic

The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports

Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?

Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
ClutchPoints

LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB

This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA

