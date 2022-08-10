Steelers inside the ropes: Mitch Trubisky struggles; Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett look sharp

Mitch Trubisky began the team drills portion of Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers practice by going 0 for 4 with some badly thrown passes. He ended it on the sidelines watching while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett made plays and quickly led the offense to scores.

Just another day of the non-competition Steelers QB competition at Saint Vincent.

While Trubisky remains the first-team quarterback during camp and almost-certain starter for Saturday’s preseason opener, he had arguably his worst day of training camp Wednesday. The Nos. 2-3 on the depth chart, meanwhile, each flashed with some of their best throws of camp.

It wasn’t all bad for Trubisky, who at one point had consecutive completions in a 7-on-7 drill to Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens. But Trubisky’s day lacked a signature moment, while Rudolph and Pickett led quick scoring drives in a 2-minute drill simulation to end practice. Trubisky misfired on all four of his opportunities in the traditional early-practice seven shots 2-point conversion simulation, including two balls that defenders got their hands on. Robert Spillane could have had an interception on one.

Trubisky also at one point lost the ball when Karl Joseph blitzed during an 11-on-11 period. Later, a pass for Anthony Miller was underthrown. The Trubisky-led first-team offense had so much trouble getting a first down in a third-down drill that coach Mike Tomlin went through the charade of forcing the team to punt.

• Rudolph went 2 for 2 in seven shots. He then threw a perfect 20-yard pass over All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick into the hands of Tyler Vaughns in a WRs-vs.-DBs drill and later hit Connor Heyward streaking across the middle in front of Fitzpatrick for a 20-yard gain.

• Rudolph engineered a four-play, 60-yard drive that began with one timeout and 1 minute, 39 seconds left on the clock. Pickett bettered that when he followed with second-teamers, needing just two plays: a 35-yard on a dump-off to running back Jaylen Warren and a perfect 25-yard throw in the end zone to Steven Sims, who beat Linden Stephens by a step on a post route.

• Earlier, Pickett made a nice throw about 25 yards downfield during a team drill to Javon McKinley.

• Pickens continued his eye-popping camp with two big plays to punctuate Rudolph’s 2-minute drill drive, as well as several other catches that showcased his skills. One notable catch came during the WRs/DBs drill when he beat Ahkello Witherspoon about 40 yards down the right sideline.

• The other receiver taken in the 2022 draft, fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III, beat fellow rookie Chris Steele on a fly route during a highly anticipated rep in the one-on-one drill. Players cheered wildly when Austin, a speedster, burned Steele in what was the duo’s third consecutive rep against each other.

• With Najee Harris (foot) still out and Benny Snell suffering a knee injury Wednesday, newly signed Master Teague had the bulk of the carries on running plays.

• Gunner Olszewski unofficially had the second-most receptions Wednesday (after Pickens) and continues to look like a viable option in the slot. Particularly on a day in which Miller had a drop, Olszewski’s multiple catches after quick releases again showed he could earn a role in the offense. Considering Olszewski is the heavy favorite to be the top punt and kickoff returner, that theoretically could save the Steelers a roster spot to use elsewhere if he can also serve as a No. 4-5 wide receiver.

• There was live punting, some of it situational such as snaps from inside the 5-yard line that necessitated Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek booting from the back of their own end zone. Harvin had the longest punt (it landed on the opposing 40-yard line) and the more consistent effort. Nizialek shanked one out of bounds at about midfield when the ball was being snapped from the 20.

• Olszewski, Austin, Sims, Vaughns and Tyler Snead alternated punt returns.