ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

New vegan cafe | Slim Chickens | Hoosiers to read

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018lhu_0hCMtlCs00

Black Leaf Vegan will open a cafe

If you can't satisfy your craving for their meals at the State Fair, then you'll be pleased to know that they're installing a physical location downtown. Prepare your taste buds for vegan versions of classics, including lasagna, jackfruit sliders and BLT sandwiches. (For subscribers.)

The Slim Chickens chain is on its way

Now turning the page to our fine-feathered meaty friends: Indy is making way for several locations of the blues-themed restaurant known for its hand-breaded tenders. With 17 dipping sauces, we'll have our work cut out for us. Wings, fried mushrooms, and chicken and waffles are among what's coming.

Some of our stories are only for IndyStar subscribers, and we'd love to have you sign up if you haven't already.

Def Leppard's Phil Collen is living the dream

He defines that as touring major national venues, and what better news could reach Hoosier ears before the band shreds at Lucas Oil Stadium with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts? Collen told pop culture reporter Rory Appleton about new music, surviving the pandemic and more.

Add these Hoosier authors to your reading list

Deeply personal coming-of-age memoirs, heroes, poetry that speaks to protests and isolation, and love stories are among the 40 books that made the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards shortlist. Best of all, they represent Hoosier pride thanks to their authors, who either live in or have strong ties to Indiana.

Maren Morris is coming with a new record

You might know the country singer for her song “The Bones,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart as people saw it as an anthem during the beginning of the pandemic. Before her show at TCU Amphitheater, she spoke with reporter Chloe McGowan about what it means to perform for audiences again and her writing process during the pandemic.

Review: Santana shines after illness

Food poisoning was among the reasons the iconic guitarist had to postpone his show at Ruoff. It had him contemplating his mortality, too. "I saw Jerry Garcia and Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn, and they were looking at me and wanted to take me with them," Santana told the crowd. "And I said, hey, I ain't ready yet." Here's Rory Appleton's review of the show. (For subscribers.)

Do you know someone who might like this newsletter? Share this email or our signup page with them. And thanks for reading!

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
WTWO/WAWV

What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall

INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Phil Collen
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Maren Morris
KISS 106

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Slim Chickens#Vegan#Hoosiers#Food Drink#Blt#Poison
95.3 MNC

Concerns for power in the state is not going away

An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland hits record highs

Indiana farmland prices hit record highs over the last year, according to the latest survey from the Purdue University Department of Agricultural Economics. The survey shows top-quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre between June 2021 and June 2022, up nearly 31% over the prior 12-month period. According to the annual...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy