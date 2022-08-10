New vegan cafe | Slim Chickens | Hoosiers to read

Black Leaf Vegan will open a cafe

If you can't satisfy your craving for their meals at the State Fair, then you'll be pleased to know that they're installing a physical location downtown. Prepare your taste buds for vegan versions of classics, including lasagna, jackfruit sliders and BLT sandwiches.

The Slim Chickens chain is on its way

Now turning the page to our fine-feathered meaty friends: Indy is making way for several locations of the blues-themed restaurant known for its hand-breaded tenders. With 17 dipping sauces, we'll have our work cut out for us. Wings, fried mushrooms, and chicken and waffles are among what's coming.

Def Leppard's Phil Collen is living the dream

He defines that as touring major national venues, and what better news could reach Hoosier ears before the band shreds at Lucas Oil Stadium with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts? Collen told pop culture reporter Rory Appleton about new music, surviving the pandemic and more.

Add these Hoosier authors to your reading list

Deeply personal coming-of-age memoirs, heroes, poetry that speaks to protests and isolation, and love stories are among the 40 books that made the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards shortlist. Best of all, they represent Hoosier pride thanks to their authors, who either live in or have strong ties to Indiana.

Maren Morris is coming with a new record

You might know the country singer for her song “The Bones,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart as people saw it as an anthem during the beginning of the pandemic. Before her show at TCU Amphitheater, she spoke with reporter Chloe McGowan about what it means to perform for audiences again and her writing process during the pandemic.

Review: Santana shines after illness

Food poisoning was among the reasons the iconic guitarist had to postpone his show at Ruoff. It had him contemplating his mortality, too. "I saw Jerry Garcia and Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn, and they were looking at me and wanted to take me with them," Santana told the crowd. "And I said, hey, I ain't ready yet." Here's Rory Appleton's review of the show.

