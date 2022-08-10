Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man charged with intent to distribute meth, counterfeit oxycodone
CASPER, Wyo.— A 43-year-old Casper man has been charged with four felonies after investigators say he was stopped while returning from Colorado earlier this summer with methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. The amounts were “much more than what is considered personal use,” according to a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation affidavit.
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
New ~4,000-acre public access area offering antelope, deer hunting in Casper Region
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the opening of a new ~4,000-acre public access area in northwest Converse County that will provide new antelope and deer hunting opportunities. The new Ogalalla Ranch Public Access Area includes about 4,000 acres of deeded land and...
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
City Council approves contract for commissioning of new Casper Police HQ project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to authorize the city to enter a professional services contract with Engineering Economics, Inc. for the commissioning of the Casper Business Center project. The contract is for up to $80,900 for Engineering Economics to undertake commissioning of the...
Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released hunting forecasts for regions across the state with big and small game seasons approaching. In the Casper Region, the elk hunting season appears promising. “In recent years elk harvest has approached or exceeded record levels in many...
Casper cooler this week; monsoonal storms could return to Wyoming Friday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect somewhat cooler temperatures this week after topping 100 degrees last Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week, starting with a high near 84 degrees in Casper...
National average gas price under $4; Natrona County sees $3.35 average
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for a ninth consecutive week to $3.92 per gallon, down 9.9 cents from a week ago, according to price tracker GasBuddy. GasBuddy data, compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, shows the national...
Forrest Chadwick wins Republican Primary in race for new Wyoming House District 62 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Former Natrona County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick won the Republican Primary in the race for the House District 62 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Chadwick secured...
Lightning, strong winds possible in Wyoming storms Tuesday; more monsoonal storms possible Friday-Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Mountains in western and central Wyoming cold see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monsoonal storms could return to western Wyoming from Friday-Sunday with numerous thunderstorms...
Casper City Council to consider one-time bonuses for city employees
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper staff is asking the Casper City Council to consider providing a one-time payment to employees using unappropriated dollars that are in excess of required reserves levels. Staff plan to present the possible one-time payments for employees during the City Council’s pre-meeting work session...
