ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged with intent to distribute meth, counterfeit oxycodone

CASPER, Wyo.— A 43-year-old Casper man has been charged with four felonies after investigators say he was stopped while returning from Colorado earlier this summer with methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. The amounts were “much more than what is considered personal use,” according to a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation affidavit.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

[UPDATE] Casper police say missing missing since Monday located ‘safe and sound’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 47-year-old Robert Ewings, who was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15. “Our department continues to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings,” the release said, asking the public for any information “in regards to his travels and current location.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes

CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
EVANSVILLE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Homicides#Volunteers Of America#Violent Crime#Ncso
oilcity.news

Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election

CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City Council approves contract for commissioning of new Casper Police HQ project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to authorize the city to enter a professional services contract with Engineering Economics, Inc. for the commissioning of the Casper Business Center project. The contract is for up to $80,900 for Engineering Economics to undertake commissioning of the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper City Council to consider one-time bonuses for city employees

CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper staff is asking the Casper City Council to consider providing a one-time payment to employees using unappropriated dollars that are in excess of required reserves levels. Staff plan to present the possible one-time payments for employees during the City Council’s pre-meeting work session...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy