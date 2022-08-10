Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
KCBY
Department of Veterans' Affairs seeks volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Veterans deserve to know what benefits they qualify for. But there may be several veterans statewide who don't even know they're entitled to them. That's why the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program. They'll be able to help aging...
Comments / 0