Robert “Bob” L. Lynch was born Sept. 9, 1932, at Tyrone, Mo., to Virgil and Neville (Denison) Lynch. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, in Houston, Mo., at the age of 89. Bob attended Houston High School and graduated with the Class of 1950. He served as a male cheerleader which was something he was very proud of.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO