Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Houston school board hires personnel
The Houston board of education made several personnel decisions during a meeting Tuesday night. •Employed Veronica Douglas as high school cheer sponsor, hired Amanda Rust as yearbook sponsor; and Baylee Weaver as paraprofessional. •Hired Sadie Gill as paraprofessional, Tressie Neugebauer as volunteer assistant middle school cheer coach, Dieu Phillips, food...
houstonherald.com
Texas County schools open soon
Texas County school children will return to classrooms soon after the summer break. Buildings have been bustling with activity in preparation for opening day. By the week of Aug. 22, all of the county’s seven school districts will be back in session. Here are the opening days: Houston, Raymondville,...
houstonherald.com
Houston Senior Center plans annual walk
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Senior Center announced plans this week for its “Helping Hands Walk Event,” which provides funds for its meals program and other activities. The theme is “Standing On Own 2 Feet,” and...
houstonherald.com
Hospital receives Level III stroke center designation
Texas County Memorial Hospital recently received its designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
MoDOT conducting study of a portion of U.S. 63; southern Missouri not included
The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and safety study with its consultant team to identify ways to improve the 47-mile stretch of U.S. 63, from south of the U.S. 50 interchange in Osage County to Rolla in Phelps County. The goal is to explore specific improvements that...
houstonherald.com
ROBERT “BOB” L. LYNCH
Robert “Bob” L. Lynch was born Sept. 9, 1932, at Tyrone, Mo., to Virgil and Neville (Denison) Lynch. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, in Houston, Mo., at the age of 89. Bob attended Houston High School and graduated with the Class of 1950. He served as a male cheerleader which was something he was very proud of.
houstonherald.com
MARY ALICE JOHNSON STEELMAN
Mary Alice Johnson Steelman was born July 19, 1934, to Walter C. Johnson and Essie Jane (Holmes) Johnson at Bills Creek, Boss, Mo. She departed this life into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Houston House Nursing Center, making her age 88 years and 25 days.
houstonherald.com
Drought conditions improve in some areas, including in county
The National Weather Service said drought conditions have improved across parts of southwest Missouri, including Texas County. A chance of rain in the coming week may bring additional improvements in drought conditions, it said. Texas County is now listed in the “moderate drought” category, an improvement from “severe drought.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38
Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
houstonherald.com
Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning
First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Mary Steelman
Funeral services for Mary Steelman, 88, of Summersville, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
Comments / 0