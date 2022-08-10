ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Board denies parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles unanimously denied parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on Tuesday after hearing protests against his parole, including a statement from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Gov. Kay Ivey urged the parole board to deny his parole in a...
Companies struggling to recruit new employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As Alabama continues to see record low unemployment, the retail industry is struggling to find workers. The unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in June, setting a new record low for the third consecutive month and continuing the strong rebound from the heights of unemployment reached during the Covid-19 pandemic.
HudsonAlpha cuts ribbon on new research greenhouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — State and city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at HudsonAlpha to welcome the new greenhouse facility that will focus on plant research. The discoveries scientists make there could affect plants and agriculture around the world. Jim Hudson, co-founder of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology,...
Huntsville, AL
