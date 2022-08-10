Read full article on original website
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Board denies parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles unanimously denied parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on Tuesday after hearing protests against his parole, including a statement from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Gov. Kay Ivey urged the parole board to deny his parole in a...
Companies struggling to recruit new employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As Alabama continues to see record low unemployment, the retail industry is struggling to find workers. The unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in June, setting a new record low for the third consecutive month and continuing the strong rebound from the heights of unemployment reached during the Covid-19 pandemic.
13 Alabama colleges join list of schools recently targeted with bomb threats
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At least 13 Alabama colleges and universities received bomb threats on July 27, adding to the number of schools nationally that have received bomb threats. Several schools said that nursing and health sciences facilities were specifically named in the threats. In Alabama, the targeted schools include:
HudsonAlpha cuts ribbon on new research greenhouse
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — State and city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at HudsonAlpha to welcome the new greenhouse facility that will focus on plant research. The discoveries scientists make there could affect plants and agriculture around the world. Jim Hudson, co-founder of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology,...
Former Limestone superintendent first to be sentenced in virtual school scam
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk was sentenced by a federal judge to 18 months in prison for his role in a virtual school scam that bilked millions of dollars from Alabama’s public schools. Sisk, who pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy charge in...
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate continues to rise amid BA. 5 subvariant surge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is continuing to grow by the day, indicating a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, according to recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate — the percentage of reported tests that...
