ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Vernon News

Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin

Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maine Cars
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
City
Brunswick, OH
City
Brunswick, ME
buckeyefirearms.org

Enjoy a Free Day at Ohio’s Public Ranges in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rinker Buck
Person
Mark Twain
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Rivers#Flatboat#Vehicles#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
OHIO STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
erienewsnow.com

Less Pain At The Pump Across The Ohio Line

Crossing the Pennsylvania line and traveling into Ohio, is a relief for some motorists. In North Kingsville and Conneaut, Ohio, prices are under $3.50 for a gallon of gas. During the Summer of 2022, many people have cut back their travel schedule to fit their budgets. Girard's Karen Johnson told...
CONNEAUT, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy