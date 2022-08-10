Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
The Newest Kayaking Trail in Ohio is Breathtaking
Ohio may be a landlocked state but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of gorgeous waterways to explore here. Lake Erie spans Ohio's entire northern border and is an incredible place to kayak and experience the Buckeye State from a whole new prespective.
Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin
Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
WLKY.com
Forecasting Our Future: Tornado activity increasing across Ohio Valley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From Mayfield to Fern Creek, Kentucky has been hard hit by tornadoes in the last year, and a recent study shows that tornado activity is increasing in our area. May and June are considered the most active months when it comes to tornadoes in the U.S.,...
buckeyefirearms.org
Enjoy a Free Day at Ohio’s Public Ranges in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range...
Leaving the helmet behind: Motorcycle deaths jump 40% in Ohio since 2017
"Anytime we see an increase in motorcycle crashes or an increase in risky driving by motorcycles, obviously that's concerning because motorcycles have inherently more risk than a car with a protective cab and everything else," OSHP spokesperson Sgt. Brice Nihiser said.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
‘Does not bode well’: Al Roker uses woollybear test to predict winter weather ahead
While one can easily surmise it's going to snow this winter in Northeast Ohio, the question is always, how much?
Mount Vernon News
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after completing search and rescue missions in Kentucky
VANDALIA — Ohio Task Force 1 is back in the Miami Valley Thursday evening after helping flood survivors in Kentucky. The 45 member team searched through a thousand damaged structures in Breathitt County. The task force was officially demobilized this morning at 9 a.m. “Working alongside other FEMA US&R...
Lima News
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
MORE hard to pronounce names in Ohio
All pronunciations are based on Ohio University's pronunciation guide. The guide is based on a pamphlet the school said is likely from the 1950s.
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
erienewsnow.com
Less Pain At The Pump Across The Ohio Line
Crossing the Pennsylvania line and traveling into Ohio, is a relief for some motorists. In North Kingsville and Conneaut, Ohio, prices are under $3.50 for a gallon of gas. During the Summer of 2022, many people have cut back their travel schedule to fit their budgets. Girard's Karen Johnson told...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
