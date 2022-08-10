NOTICE FOR CHANGE OF NAME NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 1st, 2022, the Petition of Gabrielle Genegrasso and Charles Christopher Dinkel was filed in Northampton County Court of Common Pleas at No. C-48-CV-2022-005056, seeking to change the name of minor child from Ava Sophia Dinkel to Ava Sophia Genegrasso. The Court has fixed Friday, September 30th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in Motion's Court at the Northampton County Courthouse as the date for the hearing of the Petition. All persons interested in the proposed change of name may appear and show cause, if any they have, why the prayer of the Petitioner should not be granted.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO