ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pen Argyl, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Teens In Easton, DA Says

A third suspect was arrested and charged in the double-fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said. Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody at a home on Fox Street in Phillipsburg just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 and charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
City
Pen Argyl, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Od Of Slate Belt
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

The suspect in an Allentown fatal accident was arrested Friday after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said. Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, of Allentown, was taken into custody after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Control officials. Authorities obtained an active warrant for the arrest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Local Marketplace

NOTICE FOR CHANGE OF NAME NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 1st, 2022, the Petition of Gabrielle Genegrasso and Charles Christopher Dinkel was filed in Northampton County Court of Common Pleas at No. C-48-CV-2022-005056, seeking to change the name of minor child from Ava Sophia Dinkel to Ava Sophia Genegrasso. The Court has fixed Friday, September 30th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in Motion's Court at the Northampton County Courthouse as the date for the hearing of the Petition. All persons interested in the proposed change of name may appear and show cause, if any they have, why the prayer of the Petitioner should not be granted.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy