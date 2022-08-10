Read full article on original website
3rd suspect arrested after Pa. double homicide, authorities say
A third person who, along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, is accused of firing into a parked SUV, killing two teens, was arrested Friday morning on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. The shooting happened March 14 in the 1300 block of Washington Street...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash during fundraiser for northeast Pa. fire victims
One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar for a fundraiser for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities said. The suspect then killed a woman in a separate incident, police said.
Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Teens In Easton, DA Says
A third suspect was arrested and charged in the double-fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said. Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody at a home on Fox Street in Phillipsburg just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 and charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say
A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
Musikfest resuming Sunday after ‘isolated incident’ sent panicked crowds running
Musikfest will resume Sunday as planned after gunfire Saturday night led to pandemonium and chaos as panicked crowds fled in Bethlehem. A witness told lehighvalleylive.com he heard gunfire and saw a person injured near Plaza Tropical and the intersection of Main and West Lehigh streets. WFMZ has livestreaming video of...
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Shooting in Phillipsburg early Saturday morning
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- A confirmed shooting took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened on Hudson St. There are no reported injuries. The Major Crimes Bureau is investigating.
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
The suspect in an Allentown fatal accident was arrested Friday after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said. Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31, of Allentown, was taken into custody after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Control officials. Authorities obtained an active warrant for the arrest.
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Pennsylvania Teen Dies in Freak Accident Involving a Wood Chipper While Working
A young Lehigh County boy suffered a tragic death due to an accident at work involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon. WFMZ reported Isiah Bedocs,17, was at his job as a member of a tree removal crew Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township when he was partially sucked into a wood chipper.
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
