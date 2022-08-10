ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHIHG_0hCMrO1r00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic fight at an apartment. At the same time, firefighters responded to the location for a fire alarm that was going off.

Police and medics found the woman who was on fire and tried to save her, but they couldn’t. There was a fire in part of the apartment, as well.

Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland

Police tweeted a picture of someone whom they described as a “person of interest” in the case. He had been in the area around the time that neighbors heard a woman screaming. FCPD said early Wednesday evening that police had been able to locate him and that detectives were talking to him.

Police said they had been to the apartment for calls prior to Wednesday. They still were working to determine who was responsible for the woman’s murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Police#Murder#Wheaton Metro Station#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
WUSA9

Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy