Music

The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
People

Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato

After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
intheknow.com

‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly

TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Have Dinner With Daughters Maggie, 24, & Audrey, 20, In NYC: Photos

It’s a Big Apple family affair! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are enjoying the summer with some VIPs from their big brood. The country music superstar couple, both 54 years old, were spotted out in New York City with their three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The gorgeous group were dressed to the nines — and all smiles — as they left the iconic Polo Bar.
CBS News

Lionel Richie: A life written in song

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Commodores, solo artist, and "American Idol" judge was awarded the Library of Congress' 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song earlier this year. Lionel Richie talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about growing up on the campus of Tuskegee University, as well as his 50-year career – from opening for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, to his solo success, and what the lyrics of "All Night Long" really mean. (This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022.)
Slipped Disc

Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’

The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
The Atlantic

An Ode to Being in a Band

As a drummer, yes, I’ve got problems. Poor technique; irregular impacts; misdirected strike power, such that my kit will literally come apart when we play a show, expanding in all directions like the universe. But. Preoccupied as I may be by my own shortcomings, for our collective thing, for...
American Songwriter

Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday

Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
