Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
John Denver Was Deeply Hurt When He Was Rejected From Recording the ‘We Are the World’ Benefit Anthem
John Denver was one of the many legendary artists to be excluded from recording 'We Are the World' and the country star and humanitarian was deeply hurt to be rejected.
intheknow.com
‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly
TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Here’s how a tight three-part harmony, and a lot of love, led these local singers to viral success
"We're all about the love." This trio of singers utilized social media as a place to put their attuned musical talents and gained a boatload of followers in the process. The group’s first ever post on viral video app TikTok gained half a million views, and since it seems the group is allergic to anything lower than tens of thousands of views.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Have Dinner With Daughters Maggie, 24, & Audrey, 20, In NYC: Photos
It’s a Big Apple family affair! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are enjoying the summer with some VIPs from their big brood. The country music superstar couple, both 54 years old, were spotted out in New York City with their three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The gorgeous group were dressed to the nines — and all smiles — as they left the iconic Polo Bar.
Lionel Richie: A life written in song
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Commodores, solo artist, and "American Idol" judge was awarded the Library of Congress' 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song earlier this year. Lionel Richie talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about growing up on the campus of Tuskegee University, as well as his 50-year career – from opening for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, to his solo success, and what the lyrics of "All Night Long" really mean. (This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022.)
tvinsider.com
‘The Late Show’: Jon Batiste Exiting as Bandleader After 7 Years (VIDEO)
It’s the end of an era for The Late Show as Stephen Colbert announced on the Thursday, August 12 episode that long-time bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving the show after seven years. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven...
Slipped Disc
Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’
The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
An Ode to Being in a Band
As a drummer, yes, I’ve got problems. Poor technique; irregular impacts; misdirected strike power, such that my kit will literally come apart when we play a show, expanding in all directions like the universe. But. Preoccupied as I may be by my own shortcomings, for our collective thing, for...
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine: Tiny Desk Concert
The two Tiny Desk veterans bring a spirit of serious fun to each other's songs.
Brian Wilson Wrote 1 Beach Boys Song While Playing Piano in a Sandbox
Brian Wilson has personal favorite Beach Boys songs, including one that he wrote while in a sandbox. Here's what this songwriter said about 'Surf's Up.'
Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday
Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
Prom 35: Oslo Philharmonic/Mäkelä review – breathtaking Yuja Wang reveals new depths to Liszt
The pianist gave a virtuosic but exquisitely controlled account of Liszt’s flamboyant First Piano Concerto, on a stunning night at the Proms that also featured exceptional playing of Sibelius and Strauss
Bruce Springsteen Once Revealed the 1 Thing He ‘Chases’ When Writing Songs
Bruce Springsteen is the 'Boss' behind 'Born to Run' and 'Hungry Heart.' Here's what he said about his songwriting process and why he never tries to force spontaneity.
