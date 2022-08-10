Read full article on original website
Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords
The program pushes landlords to convert short-term rentals to long-term rentals and encourages accessory dwelling units. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords.
Republican field in Windham County Senate race remains unclear
Mark Coester, disavowed by Vermont GOP leaders for displaying fascist and alt-right symbols, may drop his bid for one of two open seats and instead run as an independent for U.S. Senate. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican field in Windham County Senate race remains unclear.
