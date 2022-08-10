Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in an alleged shoplifting incident.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan — possibly a Hyundai Equus — with temporary Virginia tags.

The specifics of the stolen items and their value have not been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identities of the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 . Or, to make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

