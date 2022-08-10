Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Seneca woman charged after allegedly attacking victim with two knives
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca woman was recently taken into custody following a stabbing incident on Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to Mormon Church Road at around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple cuts. Deputies treated the victim using tourniquets until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Oconee Co. deputies
Deputies confirmed today that Jenkins was arrested this morning in the Seneca area.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
WYFF4.com
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
Suspect in Oconee County shooting taken into custody
The suspect wanted for a shooting in Oconee County last weekend is now in custody. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 34 year old, Kristopher Jenkins.
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
my40.tv
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
Deputies searching for 2 suspected motorcycle thieves
Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole seven motorcycles Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
FOX Carolina
3 arrested on multiple drug charges in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in their house on Wednesday morning. According to police, a search warrant was issued to a house on Presley Street. Officers found heroin, marijuana, and four guns in the house. One of the guns...
WYFF4.com
2 homemade handguns turned in as part of South Carolina gun buyback program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two guns made with a 3D printer were among the weapons turned in at a recent gun buyback event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On July 30, the Spartanburg Police Department, in partnership with city leaders gave citizens an opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms. Police said...
FOX Carolina
Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody
UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
One injured in Greenville stabbing
One person is injured after a stabbing in Greenville’s downtown area. The Greenville Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at 525 South Academy Street just after 10:30 AM Wednesday.
