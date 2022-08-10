ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

FOX Carolina

Seneca woman charged after allegedly attacking victim with two knives

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca woman was recently taken into custody following a stabbing incident on Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to Mormon Church Road at around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple cuts. Deputies treated the victim using tourniquets until paramedics arrived and took them to the hospital.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Great Bend Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
my40.tv

'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

3 arrested on multiple drug charges in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in their house on Wednesday morning. According to police, a search warrant was issued to a house on Presley Street. Officers found heroin, marijuana, and four guns in the house. One of the guns...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

