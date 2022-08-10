Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
13 WHAM
Rochester Regional Health hosts back to school fair
Rochester, N.Y. — A back to school fair was held in Rochester, helping families get ready for the new school year. The "Healthy Moms" program at Rochester Regional Health hosted the fair at St. Mary's Campus on Genesee Street. Each student at the fair received a backpack full of...
13 WHAM
YMCA of Greater Rochester celebrates "Power Scholars Academy" graduation
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of young scholars in the city of Rochester. The YMCA of Greater Rochester hosted a graduation ceremony on Friday for kids in their "Power Scholars Academy" program. Now in it's seventh year, the program offers students in the area a free education program during the summer. It runs five weeks, and blends small-group academics with camp-like enrichment activities.
13 WHAM
Over 3,000 childcare services have closed their doors in New York
Monroe County, N.Y. — As childcare providers struggled to keep masks on children and sanitize, they also faced tremendous financial challenges, as many families stopped sending their children to childcare during the pandemic. The shift forced many childcare facilities to close their doors. Thursday morning, The Children's Agenda detailed...
13 WHAM
Community reacts to increase in Red flag Law usage in New York
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 200 people have been shot in the city of Rochester so far this year. Gun violence issues are plaguing several areas across the state, which caused Gov. Kathy Hochul to enact new gun control laws. Yet, many are saying the change should start with the people.
13 WHAM
Latimer Funeral Home celebrates 100 years with Healing and Wellness Fair
Rochester, N.Y. — Latimer Funeral Home celebrates its 100-year anniversary with a Healing and Wellness Fair. Millard E. Latimer and Son Funeral Directors Inc. empowered the community and expressed their gratitude with a Centennial Community Healing and Wellness Fair. It marks the 100-year anniversary of Latimer Funeral home, as...
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
13 WHAM
Brockport Arts Festival going on this weekend
Brockport, N.Y. — BISCO has begun a partnership with the Village of Brockport to bring the Brockport Arts Festival taking place August 13 and 14. The festival features over a hundred artists and crafts people, covering a wide variety of categories including ceramics/pottery, clothing, drawing, painting, graphic arts, jewelry, and more.
13 WHAM
Former firefighter visits Golisano Hospital during bike tour for rare pediatric diseases
Rochester, N.Y. — As a part of his coast-to-coast bike tour, former German firefighter, Jorg Richter, stopped by Golisano Children’s Hospital on Friday and met some of their patients and staff. He’s an ambassador for Care-For-Rare America, biking over 33,000 miles to raise awareness for rare pediatric diseases....
13 WHAM
Amerks, Highland Hospital part ways with doctor accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks and Highland Hospital are both cutting ties with Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, the dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party last month. The Amerks announced the move on Friday, a day after Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones accused Dr. Nicosia of hosting...
13 WHAM
Bello reappoints Dr. Mendoza for a second term
Rochester, N.Y. — Dr. Michael Mendoza has been reappointed to a second six year term as the County's public health commissioner by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Mendoza was first appointed in 2016, and is Monroe County’s 9th Commissioner of Public Health. “Throughout the greatest health crisis...
13 WHAM
German Fest returns for its 117th year in Spencerport
Spencerport, N.Y. — The Federation of German American Societies German Fest returns this weekend to Spencerport. It is the longest running cultural fest in the greater area, running for 117 years. In the past it has been in Rochester, Webster, and Gates. This year it is being held on...
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
13 WHAM
First time hearing from alleged host accused of racist Juneteenth party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia and her husband Dr. Nicholas Nicosia were named as the homeowners in the court papers filed by Rochester Firefighter Jerrod Jones alleging they hosted that alleged racist party last month. She said, "We are preparing our response to this unfortunate misconstrued portrayal of our...
13 WHAM
Disabled veteran sends message of hope through golf
Rochester, N.Y. — Before he lost his leg, Chad Pfeifer had never been golfer. Now he can play with the best of them. And every time he tees it up, as he is at the Men's invitational Tournament at Oak Hill this week, he sends a message of hope.
13 WHAM
18-year-old man from Rochester found
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Isaiah Cooper has been found safely and is receiving proper care. Original Story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding an 18-year-old man who they say may be suicidal or in need of medical attention. Isaiah Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue...
13 WHAM
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Woman found dead on Townsend Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after finding a woman dead inside a residence on Townsend Street. Officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman. Once there, they found the woman dead, but are not confirming that it is a homicide.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
13 WHAM
Got weekend plans? Here's what to expect.
Clear sky all night was showing off our last "Super Moon" of 2022. Larry is a local photographer and used CHIME IN to send us this close up shot of the moon. Send us any of your pictures of weather, astronomy or other fun things your doing this weekend. We're...
13 WHAM
Rain is on the way, but not here yet
Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
