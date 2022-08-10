Read full article on original website
Related
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission updates public comment policy
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings. State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during...
Mysuncoast.com
The City of North Port hosts a hurricane expo
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The hurricane expo was open to all community members with half being new residents and the other half having already lived in the city. Sarasota County Emergency Management, North Port Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service all gave presentations at the event to help get community members prepared.
Longboat Observer
Manatee, Sarasota early-voting sites open Saturday
Voters have several location choices at which to cast in-person early ballots in this month’s primary elections, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Your home voting precinct does not matter when casting early ballots. In Sarasota County, early voting sites are open 8:30 a.m. to...
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longboat Observer
Roundabout art projects delayed as state agreement remains unfinished
For months, Sarasota’s Public Art Committee has been circling a selection of preferred artists to create a sculpture for the center of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road. Poised to choose three recommended artists at its early August meeting for consideration by the City Commission, the committee...
Longboat Observer
Longboat advances green initiatives to improve, sustain environment
The town of Longboat Key has released another update detailing the progress of initiatives it has set in hopes of improving and sustaining the island’s environment. The update provides information on projects that have been completed and those that are planned for the future or are in progress. “Long...
Longboat Observer
The school board dilemma
The emotionally intense revolution engulfing much of the United States over what is being taught in public schools brings to the fore, at last, the inevitable failure of taxpayer-funded, state-run education. It is now a war. And, unfortunately, this war is going to rage well beyond this election cycle. These...
Longboat Observer
Shake-up of Manatee County department heads part of restructuring plan
Hired in April 2021 to restructure Manatee County administration and staff, Administrator Scott Hopes said Aug. 4 that the heavy lifting is just about finished in terms of staff turmoil. The latest departures were Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who resigned in late July, and Utilities Director Mike Gore, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming
No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County School Board candidates hope to keep focus on education
Six candidates will appear on the Aug. 23 ballot in hopes of obtaining one of three available seats on the Sarasota County School Board. County residents will have the opportunity to select between two candidates when deciding who will represent the districts on the board. Each voter will vote for a candidate in each district, regardless of where they reside.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee schools implementing new security for athletic events
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are announcing new security policies for athletic events, including the resumption of a clear bag policy. In a news release, district officials say spectators will also be subject to passing through weapons detection systems and wands. Under the clear bag policy, fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
Sundial owner, FlyUSA vie to control Clearwater Airpark
The City of Clearwater has garnered interest from multiple firms seeking to become the new operators of the 47-acre Clearwater Airpark, including an offer from Paradise Ventures, the owners of the Sundial shopping complex in St. Petersburg. During a Thursday committee meeting, private aviation operator FlyUSA and commercial real estate...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete
Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Stephanie D. Conners, an experienced health care leader who began her career as a nurse, has been named the next chief executive officer and president of BayCare Health System. Conners, 50, was selected by the BayCare board of trustees following an extensive national search that began in...
floridapolitics.com
Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency
He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County Schools' new superintendent credits student-focused culture for teacher retention
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Teacher shortages have worried school systems across the country and in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s not a dire situation in Pinellas County. A lot is happening in the state's seventh-largest school district, where the new superintendent credits a good culture focused on students for their teacher retention.
hernandosun.com
Teacher rally sets a positive tone
At the end of May 2022, the average teacher profile was that of pure exhaustion. Two months later, on Wednesday, August 3rd, teachers from all around the county gathered for their annual back to school event for the first time since 2019. Completely refreshed and revamped, teachers raided Crosspoint Church decked out in their best school spirit gear. Teachers were assigned to bring their best school spirit and they did not disappoint. Some schools brought in cheerleaders, some brought in mascots, some brought in noisemakers and signs, while some, like Central High School, went to the extreme by bringing in a marching band.
Comments / 0